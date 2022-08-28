ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Guardians (67-58) rumble with the Seattle Mariners (69-58) Sunday in the finale of a 4-game set at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Guardians vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Mariners lead 2-1

The Guardians scored 3 in the 8th inning to steal a 4-3 victory Saturday. All-Star 3B Jose Ramirez had a homer, a double and 2 RBIs to lead the charge. Cleveland remains 3 games up on the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and is 19-11 over the last 30 games.

Seattle has been inconsistent. The Mariners took 2 games from the first-place Guardians in this series but lost 1 of 2 and 2 of 3 against the last-placed Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics, respectively, in the two previous series. They’ll need to tighten things up to hold on to that final AL Wild Card spot, which they lead the Baltimore Orioles by 1 1/2 games for.

Guardians at Mariners projected starters

RHP Aaron Civale vs. LHP Robbie Ray

Civale (2-5, 5.37 ERA) makes his 16th start. He has a 1.34 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 9.2 K/9 in 68 2/3 IP.

  • Last 3 starts: 2.45 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 18 K’s in 14 2/3 IP.
  • Struck out 11 Mariners over 8 scoreless innings in a June 11 start last year.

Ray (10-8, 3.75 ERA) makes his 26th start. He has a 1.17 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9 and 10.5 K/9 in 148 2/3 IP.

  • Last 4 starts: 2.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 34 K’s in 26 IP.
  • Much tougher at home with a 2.69 ERA, 0.95 WHIP vs. 5.25 ERA and 1.48 WHIP on the road.

Guardians at Mariners odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:16 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Guardians +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Mariners -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Guardians +1.5 (-175) | Mariners -1.5 (+140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Guardians at Mariners picks and predictions

Prediction

Mariners 4, Guardians 3

The Mariners are a little expensive on the ML for such evenly matched teams. Ray certainly gives the M’s an edge, but Civale’s numbers have been sneaky good, and he was great in a start against them last year.

I’m rocking with the Mariners, but let’s take a little less juice and go with MARINERS FIRST 9 INNINGS (-130) and hope we don’t need extras.

I like Cleveland’s side a lot, and so do the books. I think it will take 4 runs to win this game, and if you’re down with Seattle winning, let’s go with MARINERS OVER 3.5 TOTAL RUNS (-130).

It’s a somewhat-chilly 68 degrees in Seattle with a 7-mph wind blowing out to right-center field. However, I don’t see the ball flying too well today because of that temperature.

All 3 games in the series have had 7 runs or fewer, and I look for a well-pitched game from both sides. The Under is 21-10-1 in the last 32 meetings between these two sides in Seattle. Let’s go UNDER 7.5 (-125).

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

