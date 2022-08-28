Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Drag Race UK season 4 return date finally revealed
Start your engines, because RuPaul's Drag Race UK is returning for a fourth season on Thursday, September 22. The twelve new (yet to be announced) queens will sashay into the werkroom at 9pm on BBC Three. After that, new episodes will arrive every Thursday and will be available watch on iPlayer.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon loses Game of Thrones director before season 2
HBO's lauded Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon has lost a major player before season two has even started production. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Westeros veteran Miquel Sapochnik is stepping down from his position as co-showrunner of House of the Dragon and leaving the spin-off series entirely. The decision comes after the director spent the last three years working on House of the Dragon.
digitalspy.com
Great British Bake Off 2022 reveals first look at the new contestants
Channel 4 has unveiled the line-up and a trailer for this year's series of The Great British Bake Off. This year's series will kick off with a total of 12 contestants, who, after 10 weeks of fierce competition, will be whittled down to just three talented bakers. Last year, Giuseppe...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Stories season 2 surprise drop revealed by Disney+ UK
American Horror Story spin-off American Horror Stories' second season premiered last month in the US, but we hadn't heard anything about when it was coming to the UK... until today, that is!. The British and Northern Irish versions of Disney+ announced today (August 31) that the first episode of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk has a Marvel cameo problem
She-Hulk spoilers follow. Breaking the fourth wall long before Deadpool, She-Hulk is well known for her lighthearted and self-referential meta-comedy in the comics, with a certain feminist edge. This winning formula is what set John Byrne's seminal Sensational She-Hulk apart from the rest back in the '80s, establishing Jennifer Walters as the whip-smart and witty Jade Giantess we know and love today.
digitalspy.com
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks confirms devastating new story for Ella Richardson
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks is set to air a devastating new storyline for Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) as her private photos are leaked online. In scenes which will air next week, Mason attempts to win over Ella's affections on the first day back at school. However, the attempt backfires and ultimately pushes her back towards her ex-boyfriend Charlie.
digitalspy.com
The Great British Bake Off announces return date – and it's soon
Great British Bake Off fans, rejoice – the show is returning very soon. Sharing a sweet picture of judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood taking a selfie along with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, the show wrote on Twitter: "In knead of some good news?. "Here’s a little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Noah receives a warning as Amelia's future is revealed
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Noah Dingle has been warned over Amelia Spencer's future in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Amelia gave her boyfriend an ultimatum that she would be going to stay with her brother Sean in London whether or not Noah agreed to come with her. The teen has been keen...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone season 5 trailer teases deadly showdown
A new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season 5 has dropped and it promises a deadly showdown between the gang. During the fifteen-second clip, the voiceover of John Dutton ominously announces: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." As the voiceover comes to an end, Rip Wheeler...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Freddie Slater to go missing after Billy discovery
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. Freddie Slater will go missing shortly after his arrival in EastEnders. New cast member Bobby Brazier takes over as Freddie for an emotional storyline that kicks off next week when the 18-year-old secretly...
digitalspy.com
Resident Evil star reacts following Netflix cancellation
Resident Evil star Lance Reddick has responded to Netflix cancelling the series. The streaming giant shared the news over the weekend that it would not be picking up a second season of the video game adaptation after it received poor reviews from critics and fans. Lance Reddick, who plays the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight UK bride shocked by groom’s surprise confession
Married at First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married at First Sight UK has aired the big day for two more couples, with one pair's future being on the line due to the groom's confession. In tonight's (September 1) episode, experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and MAFS Australia's Mel Schilling...
digitalspy.com
Chicago PD reveals first look at final Jesse Lee Soffer episodes ahead of exit
Chicago PD has revealed a first look at Jesse Lee Soffer's final episodes following the news that season 10 of the NBC cop drama will be his last. It's still unclear exactly when (all we know right now is that it'll be sometime this autumn) and how Soffer's exit as Detective Jay Halstead will unfold, but judging from one of the new photos, Jay and his wife Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) are shown sitting in the car together, and they're looking pretty solemn.
digitalspy.com
How She-Hulk episode 3 reacts to toxic Marvel trolls online
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law spoilers follow. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's executive producer Kat Coiro has responded to a scene anticipating a toxic reaction from Marvel trolls. The third episode of the Disney+ series directly lampoons the ridiculous backlash to a female superhero when Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) scoffs at crude social media comments about She-Hulk.
digitalspy.com
I Came By ending explained: Who is that at the end?
I Came By ending spoilers follow. Well, I Came By is certainly a dark and surprising ride on Netflix. The new thriller sees Hugh Bonneville play Sir Hector Blake, a retired judge with a sinister secret. The attempts of graffiti artist Toby (George MacKay) to expose "St Blake" – known...
digitalspy.com
How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
It's time to finally return to Middle-earth with the brand-new blockbuster series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – the highly-anticipated TV show based on JRR Tolkien's novels that arrives on Amazon Prime Video on September 2 in the UK. The Rings of Power is set...
digitalspy.com
Corrie, Wednesday 31st August. Leaving It All Up To You
Good evening fellow Corrie stalwarts, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion. I hope you're all well, and looking forward to the last Corrie of the month. Maybe this will be the one where Summer has a nice day, and Yasmeen doesn't tell someone to get out... Here are the spoilers...
digitalspy.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home's heartbreaking new credit scene solves major mystery
Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung back into cinemas with brand-new footage, and it's now been revealed that it includes a new post-credit scene. During the original theatrical release, the post-credit scene was the teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It makes sense that the teaser was taken off for the release of the extended edition, but we didn't know beforehand there'd be a replacement scene.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe. Thursday's (September 1) episode saw Dana grappling with whether it was the right time to go away to university, or whether she should defer to look after dad Harvey. Dana had made up her mind to stay...
Comments / 0