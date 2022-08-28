Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
notebookcheck.net
DDR5 RAM prices to drop substantially in late 2022
Due to slowdowns with PC component demand, DDR5 prices have been steadily declining in the past few months. Industry insiders believe that the downward trend will continue into 2023, when the gap between DDR4 and DDR5 prices could be significantly reduced. Intel’s Alder Lake platform with its 12th gen processors...
notebookcheck.net
Logitech G Cloud: Various leaks confirm specifications for upcoming gaming handheld
More leaks have emerged online of Logitech's first gaming handheld. Revealed as the Logitech G Cloud, the device will rely on an older mid-range chipset with a large battery and a 1080p display, among other features. Yesterday, Evan Blass leaked images of Logitech's first gaming handheld, a device that it...
notebookcheck.net
Asus ExpertBook B5: Lightweight 16 inch laptop for the enterprise market with a numpad
In the business laptop segment, there are a few market dominating players - Dell with its Latitude, HP with the EliteBooks and Lenovo with the ThinkPad brand. Naturally, others want a piece of those sales as well, for example Asus with its own ExpertBook series. To conquer the office buildings,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
IFA 2022 | Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook unveiled with a colossal 16-inch 2.5K 120 Hz screen and Intel Alder Lake-U processors
Lenovo has unveiled many products at IFA 2022 including Chromebooks, monitors and tablets. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook happens to be one of them. It is one of the higher-end Chromebooks money can buy and includes many features not often found on such machines. Its price tag will be revealed closer to its early 2023 launch window.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung "Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G" hits the FCC ahead of its launch
5G Android Business Leaks / Rumors Software Tablet. The Galaxy Tab Active3 is Samsung's latest rugged-type tablet, and as such boasts a MIL-STD-810G-rated chassis pitched as both an "extreme" hobby tablet or enterprise-ready with an in-built S-Pen holster, an FHD+ display with advanced touch-sensitivity for use with gloved hands and even physical navigation buttons. Now, it is said to have a successor.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X trades blows with the Intel Core i9-13900K in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests
AMD made some bold claims at its Ryzen 7000 launch event yesterday. One of the slides highlighted the Zen 4 processors' Geekbench scores, all of which out-edged the Alder Lake-based Core i9-12900K. First-party claims are usually meant to be taken with a grain of salt, but it looks like AMD wasn't messing around this time. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X has shown up on Geekbench, and it performs exactly how AMD said it would.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei P50 Pocket successor leaks onto TENAA, hinting at an imminent launch for a new clamshell foldable
The P50 Pocket launched with the double-barrelled look of its series' camera hump, although one of its rear-panel circles is a cover display that matches its actual shooter housing in size. Interesting as this might have been as a design choice, it now seems Huawei intends to ditch the look in future clamshell foldables.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i7-13700KF showcases beastly performance against the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Core i7-12700K in valid Geekbench entry
Intel is reportedly launching the 13th gen Raptor Lake processors on September 27 with the parts appearing on store shelves starting October 20. But even when we are this close to launch, the information for the 13th gen CPUs keeps on pouring out. Thanks to BenchLeaks, we now have our first look at the possible performance of the Intel Core i7-13700KF.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Raptor Lake release date leaks: The Core i9-13900K, the Core i7-13700K, and the Core i5-13600K announcement to coincide with the AMD Zen 4 sale
AMD announced the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs a few days back. The processors, which include the Ryzen 9 7950X, the Ryzen 9 7900X, the Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 7 7600X, are set to offer incredible performance boosts over their predecessors and will go on sale on September 27. As it turns out, Intel is reportedly hoping to stall AMD’s momentum by announcing its 13th gen “Raptor Lake” chips on the same day at the Intel Innovation Event.
notebookcheck.net
Kubuntu Linux developers launch Focus NX mini PC with Intel Tiger Lake CPU and two Thunderbolt 3 connectors
Linux-based mini PCs usually feature very modest specs in order to offer solutions that are as easy on the wallet as possible, but there are exceptions. Take for example the new Focus NX model launched by the developers of the popular Kubuntu Linux distro themselves. Instead of integrating ULV processors from the Intel Celeron series, the Kubuntu Focus NX is powered by up to a Core i7-1165G7 CPU with 28 W TDP and Iris Xe iGPU. Prices are obviously more spicy, yet the Kubuntu team is offering premium features such as Thunderbolt connectors and an SDXC card reader.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Sony Xperia 5 IV press images reveal a simply elegant compact smartphone
Sony will be launching the Xperia 5 IV on September 1, and just before the official unveiling some press shots have been shared online by Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles). Although there are no official price tags or full specifications listed, there is at least a good look at the phone itself, which allegedly will arrive in black, white, and green colors (as are shown in the renderings below).
notebookcheck.net
HP Dragonfly G3 gets almost everything right except for CPU performance
The Dragonfly G3 is now shipping to replace last year's Dragonfly Max or Dragonfly G2. As detailed in our review, the G3 brings significant changes to the series including the jump to 12th gen Intel processors and a larger 3:2 13.5-inch screen size instead of the aging 16:9 13.3-inch form factor. One aspect, however, sticks out like a sore thumb on an otherwise excellent business subnotebook.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch to cost more than equivalent Samsung Galaxy Watch5 at launch
9to5Google claims to have received information about Pixel Watch pricing, potentially just under two months before the smartwatch debuts globally. Incidentally, this not the first time that there have been rumours about Pixel Watch pricing. As we discussed in December 2021, The Verge believed that the Pixel Watch would cost more than any Fitbit smartwatch. At the time, Fitbit sold the Sense for US$299.95, which is also the price of the new Fitbit Sense 2.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart TV X unveiled as cheaper model with 4K display and Dolby Vision support
The Xiaomi Smart TV X is a cheaper 4K model revealed by the brand. With a slim bezel, the device has a 96.9% screen-to-body ratio and is available in three sizes: 43-in, 50-in and 55-in. Each TV has an Ultra HD 4K display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution and support for Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. Plus, the screen has a wide color gamut, covering 94% of the DCI-P3 range.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 to launch with ARM and Intel versions as a successor to Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X
Zac Bowden, Senior Editor at Windows Central, has offered a few insights into the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Pro X. Writing on Twitter, Bowden claims to heard from his sources that the Surface Pro 9 will replace both the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro X. Allegedly, Bowden's sources for having telling him this 'for a while now', implying that this is not a new rumour that has emerged just before a product release.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 leaks with an overhauled design to compete with upcoming ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
Renowned leaker @_snoopytech_ has shared details about the ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2, which the leaker refers to as the ThinkPad X1 Fold 16" (2022). Teased by Lenovo in July, the ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 succeeds the first commercially-available foldable laptop. While the original ThinkPad X1 Fold impressed us in our review, we found the Core i5-L16G7 rather lacking, a processor from Intel's short-lived Lakefield architecture.
notebookcheck.net
ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate design is allegedly revealed in a new leak
5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Asus may have puzzled some mobile gaming fans by failing to launch the latest top-end ROG Phone SKU as introduced in 2021 with 18GB of RAM as part of the current 6 series. Then again, the OEM has now affirmed that the line of premium Android smartphones is going Ultimate after all, thanks to a switch to the Dimensity 9000+ processor.
notebookcheck.net
Morefine M8S: New mini-PC introduced with Intel Celeron N5105, 16 GB of RAM and up to a 1 TB SSD
Morefine has started selling the M8S, just a few days after it introduced the S600 with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK processors. While the Morefine M8S is approximately the same size as the Morefine S600, it relies on a significantly less powerful processor. Specifically, the Morefine M8S features the Celeron N5105, a quad-core part from Intel's Jasper Lake family that has a 10 W TDP and a 2.9 GHz peak CPU clock speed.
notebookcheck.net
Zen 4 with 3D Cache: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D reportedly breaking cover at CES 2023
We reported last week that AMD might launch the Zen 4 SKUs with 3D V-Cache early next year. The CPUs, which included the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, were suggested to be available on store shelves in Q1 2023. We now have more information regarding the release date and possible SKUs of Zen 4 with 3D cache.
Comments / 0