Linux-based mini PCs usually feature very modest specs in order to offer solutions that are as easy on the wallet as possible, but there are exceptions. Take for example the new Focus NX model launched by the developers of the popular Kubuntu Linux distro themselves. Instead of integrating ULV processors from the Intel Celeron series, the Kubuntu Focus NX is powered by up to a Core i7-1165G7 CPU with 28 W TDP and Iris Xe iGPU. Prices are obviously more spicy, yet the Kubuntu team is offering premium features such as Thunderbolt connectors and an SDXC card reader.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 HOURS AGO