Artozo NFT Marketplace Beta Launch August 2022
The NFT Market potentially worth $231B by 2030 making this the time jump in. August 26, 2022 – It isn’t often that you get to report on a project proceeding ahead of schedule. We are much more familiar with the nagging disappointment of updates assuring us that our long awaited treat has been briefly delayed but will be coming soon…blah, blah, blah. So, yeah, being able to say that a project is not just on schedule, but rolling out an early beta is a unicorn event.
Uniglo (GLO), Decentraland (MANA) And Axie Infinity (AXS) Named As Top Ethereum (ETH) Projects For Q3, 2022
Ethereum continues to thrive. With the Merge drawing closer, soon all the data held on the Ethereum mainnet will be transferred to the Beacon Chain, and Ethereum will change its consensus mechanism from PoW (Proof of Work) to PoS (Proof of Stake). Perhaps six months later, Sharding will be implemented, and the old cumbersome Ethereum network will become a thing of the past. A new era of scalability looms on the horizon.
Crypto Explosion: 75% of Total Market Cap Dominated By Only 5 Coins
There’s no stopping crypto and the only way is… up. The decentralized and unregulated nature of cryptocurrencies is one of their major selling features. With minimal government control and billions of dollars in circulation, some individuals desire a piece of the digital currency market. Back in February 2022,...
Top 3 Crypto Assets to add to your Watchlist in 2022: GryffinDAO, Harmony, and Cronos
Cryptocurrencies have been a game changer for the financial services industry, which has till now been dependent on a traditional system to generate wealth. With fast-evolving blockchain technology, digital assets have also developed to cater to the needs of a wide audience while posting impressive results. According to a report, in 2020-21, the value stored in decentralised finance protocols like cryptocurrency platforms registered a 14-fold increase over the previous year. The jump in figures reflects the unmatched potential of these digital assets that had outperformed many conventional assets even when market conditions were far from optimal. Suppose you are worried about crypto prices going down. In that case, you can start by investing in options like GryffinDAO (GDAO), Harmony (ONE), and Cronos (CRO), which have a history of posting sustained results. Here’s a quick look at what sets them apart.
DeFi Tokens See The Largest Jump As Ethereum Reclaims $1,500
Decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens have always followed the movement of Ethereum closely. This is why whenever the digital asset has been on the rise, the prices of other DeFi tokens have grown rapidly too. This is the case now as the crypto market has entered another recovery trend. Bitcoin has once more settled above $20,000, triggering another relief rally for the crypto market.
Chainlink, Uniswap and Privatixy Protocol Token – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Explode Amid The Ongoing Bear Market
The ongoing bear market, which began this summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, is showing no signs of slowing down. The ongoing bear market is responsible for some of the major occurrences in the cryptocurrency over the last few months, some of which are sure to leave long-lasting effects on the industry. An example is the wave of staff layoffs among major crypto platforms such as BlockFi, Coinbase and Gemini. Top ranking officials within these companies say that the reason for such drastic measures is purely insurance motivated. In hindsight, these layoffs seem well thought out as the conditions within the industry continue to worsen.
Chronoly.io Expected to Grow by 5000% as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders Invest in CRNO
The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).
Gnox (GNOX) Launches Successfully On Binance Smart Chain (BNB) And Outpaces Fantom (FTM) In Opening Gains
Market conditions are choppy. The Fear and Greed Index currently stands at 27 (Fear) compared to 47 (Neutral) last week. Being a successful crypto investor is about going against the market trends and investing when other investors are scared. The adage: ‘‘The time to buy is when there is blood in the streets’’ neatly summarises this ethos. The general sentiment leads most market participants, which is why they fail to outperform the market at large. Successful investors go against the markets.
STEPN, Polygon and Stakenomics – 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Turn Your Portfolio Around
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are acting to protect their capital as the crypto winter wreaks havoc. There is a lot of ambiguity in the markets and fluctuating token prices. Investors are therefore attempting to reduce their liquidity to prevent financial loss while the crypto winter is taking place. Investors...
Here’s how you could secure wealth with Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Bitcoin
The atmosphere of the cryptocurrency market is picking up and people are becoming increasingly positive as crypto projects are starting to recover. New projects are picking up speed and things are looking up for older cryptocurrencies. Now is the time for crypto enthusiasts to buy into promising projects and plan for their future.
$1 Crypto Tokens For x100 Profit With Big Eyes, Ripple and TRON
Big Eyes (BIG) is usurping the trend of dog meme cryptocurrencies with its cat token. However, with the buzz and attention the cat-meme token has gotten within a short time of presales, it seems as if the doges are taking a back seat while the “cute” big-eyed cat takes the VIP spot.
Shiba Inu Investor Sentiment Will Be Determined By Card Game Shiba Eternity – Here’s Why
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed a significant price decline since last year’s peak. As of this writing, the trading price of the dog-themed memecoin is $0.00001263. With such a pessimistic market situation, the release of Shiba Eternity on the blockchain may decide the mindset of SHIB investors. Shiba Eternity...
My Freedom Coin (MFC) Likely To Beat Rivals in 2022
The crypto market had a dreadful first half of 2022, which is no secret. Since their all-time peaks in late 2021, Bitcoin and Ethereum values have declined by more than 50 percent. Despite some slight improvements over the past few weeks, the cryptocurrency market as a whole remains flat. Although nobody can be certain, several experts feel that cryptocurrency values may fall further before a lasting rebound.
Gaming Ecosystem Myria Launches Its Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Solution
The blockchain-focused gaming company Myria will launch its highly anticipated scaling solution as a Layer-2 protocol on the Ethereum network. The company, boasting a user base of 1.2 million, affirms that transactions will be instant and secure trades, along with zero-fee non fungible-token transactions. As a Layer-2 protocol on Ethereum,...
Bitcoin On-Chain Activity Bleeds Despite Hashrate Growth
Bitcoin on-chain activity has been swinging between green and red for a while. This time around, though, after the price of bitcoin had suffered a tremendous loss, the on-chain activity has turned to the downside once more. The decline has cut across the majority of metrics, leading to as large as double-digit declines in some of them.
Waves Founder Suggests Crypto Regulations To Control Market Manipulation
As the crypto market has been facing a long lasted winter and the Fed is adding fuel to the fire with its hawkish approach to fight inflation and protect users, global tech tycoons and industry experts have been pointing out their opinions on the situation. Similarly, in an interview, Sasha...
Crypto Powers Up Gaming Industry Whose Value May Hit $350 Billion By 2027
Crypto is one of the backbones of the world’s gaming industry, which is growing and drawing in more game addicts. The value of the gaming sector might reach $350 billion by 2027 – thanks to cryptocurrency. The crypto world may be surprised by some of the surprising disclosures made by Triple A’s most recent cryptocurrency ownership data.
OpenSky Finance: The first integrated peer-to-pool and peer-to-peer NFT lending protocol launched on Ethereum
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 31, 2022 – OpenSky Finance launched on Ethereum mainnet. NFT holders can stake their BAYC, CryptoPunks, or MAYC NFTs to take out an Instant loan for up to 40% of the floor price. OpenSky borrowers can also pledge their BAYC, CryptoPunks, MAYC, Moonbirds, Doodles, Azuki, and 11 additional whitelisted NFT collections to make a peer-to-peer loan offer.
Persystic Token Is Revolutionizing The Social Media Space while Rivalling Solana
Blockchain potential has increased over the years, providing its users and platform that adopt it with a high potential for success. Persystic Token (PSYS) and Solana (SOL) are great examples of blockchain cryptocurrencies providing their users with unique features and functions that serve them best. However, the use of blockchain has expanded over the years, with various sectors accepting and adopting its functionalities into their platform.
With Testnet Launch, Infinity Exchange Enables Institutional Fixed Income For DeFi Traders
Launching its testnet today, Infinity Exchange is looking to bring what it says is “institutional grade interest rates” to the DeFi sector, as part of its ambitious bid to unlock an additional $100 billion of value creation. Infinity Exchange has created a complex, hybrid fixed-income DeFi protocol that...
