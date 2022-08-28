ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcmurray, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
littsburgh.com

Barrelhouse Writers Conference Coming Back to Pittsburgh on October 29, 2022!

The writers conference Conversations and Connections: Practical Advice on Writing is coming back to Chatham University in Pittsburgh on October 29, 2022 after a three year layoff due to Covid. Organized by Barrelhouse magazine, the one-day conference brings together writers, editors, and publishers in a friendly, supportive environment to talk...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy