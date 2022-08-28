Read full article on original website
Week 1: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – College football is here and Week 1 is full of exciting games as the season gets rolling this week. After pulling out a victory during Week 0, the Aggies look to upset the top-ranked team in the country, Alabama. BYU and Utah are the Beehive State’s ranked teams at No. 7 and No 25, respectively. The Cougars and Utes both play in the Sunshine State to start the 2022 season. Utah will take on Florida at “The Swamp,” while BYU plays against USF at the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Western Oregon/Weber State Game
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State Wildcats begin their 2022 football schedule with a home contest against the Western Oregon Wolves. Weber State will look to rebound from a 2021 season that ended with the Wildcats owning a 6-5 record, including 5-3 in Big Sky Conference action. Last season’s loss total for Weber State equaled the Wildcats number of losses from the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined.
Utah State Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Schedule
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State Men’s basketball announced their schedule Wednesday morning for the 2022-23 season. The Aggies open the season with three games at home against Utah Valley, Bradley and Santa Clara. Here’s a look at the team’s full non-conference slate. Utah State Men’s...
Weber State HC Jay Hill: ‘This Team Is One Of The Most Enjoyable Teams I’ve Had’
OGDEN, Utah – Weber State head football coach Jay Hill is entering his ninth season at the helm and he is enjoying every minute coaching the 2022 Wildcats. Hill has turned around the Weber State program and coached many great teams in Ogden which shows how impressive his statement is of the 2022 Wildcats.
