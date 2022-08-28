SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – College football is here and Week 1 is full of exciting games as the season gets rolling this week. After pulling out a victory during Week 0, the Aggies look to upset the top-ranked team in the country, Alabama. BYU and Utah are the Beehive State’s ranked teams at No. 7 and No 25, respectively. The Cougars and Utes both play in the Sunshine State to start the 2022 season. Utah will take on Florida at “The Swamp,” while BYU plays against USF at the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

