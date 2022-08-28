Read full article on original website
O’Gorman’s hair policy; Stolen cars in SD cities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A Springfield, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of trying to entice elementary school students in Sioux Falls. Police in Aberdeen are still...
Multiple stolen vehicles in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in two South Dakota cities have been busy with reports of stolen cars and trucks. In a matter of hours, thieves got away with several vehicles in Aberdeen. Thieves got away with at least 13 vehicles and a trailer in the Sioux Falls...
Aberdeen photographer raises funds for client battling cancer
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Tara Heitmann, the owner of Emmy Gray Photography, found out that one of her clients was struggling with an unexpected diagnosis, she took it upon herself to help raise funds for the family. Heitmann has been taking photos for Dan and Sarah Hadley...
Four companies have medical marijuana dispensaries in Aberdeen, and two plan to open in 2022
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- The four companies that hold the medical marijuana dispensary licenses for Aberdeen have received state and local approval to open medical cannabis dispensaries. And at least two of those companies are hoping to be open for customers this year. Genesis Farms, LLC, Dakota Herb and Blue...
Family, tragedy and desire to innovate drive this 5th-generation South Dakota farmer
FREDERICK — Initially, a life of farming is not what Taylor Sumption wanted for his future. Sumption, 46, comes from a long line of farmers. Starting with his great-great-grandfather, who settled near Frederick in 1881. The man struggled to find farmland in Iowa for a decade before moving west, and his forefathers have worked and toiled in South Dakota for more than a century since.
Remembering Angela Heinz, a woman who died in Black Hills rock climbing accident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Heinz was at the base of a wall, when a rock...
