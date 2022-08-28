ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A Springfield, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of trying to entice elementary school students in Sioux Falls. Police in Aberdeen are still...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in two South Dakota cities have been busy with reports of stolen cars and trucks. In a matter of hours, thieves got away with several vehicles in Aberdeen. Thieves got away with at least 13 vehicles and a trailer in the Sioux Falls...
Aberdeen photographer raises funds for client battling cancer

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Tara Heitmann, the owner of Emmy Gray Photography, found out that one of her clients was struggling with an unexpected diagnosis, she took it upon herself to help raise funds for the family. Heitmann has been taking photos for Dan and Sarah Hadley...
Family, tragedy and desire to innovate drive this 5th-generation South Dakota farmer

FREDERICK — Initially, a life of farming is not what Taylor Sumption wanted for his future. Sumption, 46, comes from a long line of farmers. Starting with his great-great-grandfather, who settled near Frederick in 1881. The man struggled to find farmland in Iowa for a decade before moving west, and his forefathers have worked and toiled in South Dakota for more than a century since.
