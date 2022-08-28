ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project now complete

The final 12.5-mile section of the Parkway construction project, the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project, is now complete. “This project is the culmination of many years of planning and coordination by the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and the Georgia Ports, as well as anticipation from the local community,” said state transportation board secretary Ann R. Purcell.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Purchase CURE Flags for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

CURE Childhood Cancer has launched its annual CURE Flags campaign to raise funds and awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The decorative banners, featuring the gold awareness ribbon and the message “no child fights alone,” can decorate homes and businesses, mailboxes, lawns, gardens, and anywhere else they can spread a message of hope.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia Road Work Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, August 27 through Friday, September 2. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy