Read full article on original website
Related
Ann R. Purcell elected secretary of State Transportation Board of Georgia
Ann R. Purcell, Georgia’s 1st Congressional District representative, was elected secretary of the State Transportation Board (STB) of Georgia at its monthly board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18. Joining Purcell are Kevin Abel as chairman and Robert Brown as vice chairman. The new positions are effective immediately. Board elections...
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project now complete
The final 12.5-mile section of the Parkway construction project, the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project, is now complete. “This project is the culmination of many years of planning and coordination by the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and the Georgia Ports, as well as anticipation from the local community,” said state transportation board secretary Ann R. Purcell.
University System of Georgia graduates will earn over $1 million more during their lifetimes
College graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn over $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without going to college and earning their bachelor’s degree, according to a new University System of Georgia (USG) study. Conducted on behalf of USG by Jeffrey M. Humphreys, Ph.D.,...
Purchase CURE Flags for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
CURE Childhood Cancer has launched its annual CURE Flags campaign to raise funds and awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The decorative banners, featuring the gold awareness ribbon and the message “no child fights alone,” can decorate homes and businesses, mailboxes, lawns, gardens, and anywhere else they can spread a message of hope.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southeast Georgia Road Work Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, August 27 through Friday, September 2. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0