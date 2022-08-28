ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thriston Lawrence Claims Omega European Masters Playoff Victory

By Matt Cradock
 4 days ago

Coming into the final day, there had been questions surrounding whether Thriston Lawrence could win over 72 holes, especially after his lone DP World Tour win came at the weather-shortened Joburg Open in 2021.

Despite surrendering a three-shot lead to Matt Wallace, who was looking for his first title in over four years, the South African parred the first playoff hole to claim the Omega European Masters and a second DP World Tour title.

Speaking after his win, the 25-year-old said: "It's a privilege to be able to take this victory. There's so much history around this event and I can't wait to get my hands on that trophy.

"It's a tricky golf course and you can lose a few shots, especially around the 14th, 15th and 16th, but I was just happy with my patience around this week and I'm so happy to get this win. It's a dream come true."

Starting the final round, it was Lawrence who began with a three shot lead over Wallace. However, through five holes, his lead had reduced to just one, as Wallace chased down the South African early on.

Two birdies on the seventh and ninth appeared to pull Wallace level with Lawrence, but the 25-year-old produced a birdie himself to keep his one stroke lead intact heading in to the back nine.

That was soon doubled at the 12th, but just two holes later it was back to one, as both Lawrence and Wallace played out a two-horse race at Crans-sur-Sierre. As the conclusion of the round was in sight, it was the South African who rued a late bogey at the 16th, as both men parred in to head to a playoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yItX_0hYkLrYG00

Wallace's last victory came at the 2018 Made in Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the first playoff hole, both safely found the fairway, but it was advantage Lawrence after the approach shots, as the 25-year-old stuck his second shot to 20-feet while Wallace flew his on to the back edge of the green.

Up first, the Englishman's putt hit a bobble, coming up several feet short. Lawrence, on the other hand, rolled his birdie putt up to a matter of inches, as he tapped in for par and loaded a whole lot of pressure on Wallace.

Lining up his putt, the 32-year-old couldn't convert, as his attempt slid by and the trophy landed in the hands of Lawrence. Having claimed victory, Lawrence moves into the top 100 of the World Rankings for the first time, while he also moves into the top 10 of the DP World Tour standings.

