Vikings Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are cutting a former third-round quarterback. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is cutting Kelly Mond. Mond struggled a bit in the preseason and couldn't beat out newly acquired Nick Mullens for a backup spot. Mond finished the preseason with 303 yards through the air...
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade
The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning
The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.
Packers cut one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets
Reports out of the Green Bay Packers camp say that the team is planning on cutting one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘s favorite new wide receivers. Juwann Winfree has received high praise from the quarterback throughout training camp but that doesn’t seem to be enough to keep him on the team.
Packers toss Aaron Rodgers’ backup to the great NFL void
It’s roster cut day in the NFL today. All 32 teams across the league are going to be trimming their roster down to reach the 53-man limit, and all teams must be in compliance with that roster limit by 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Green Bay Packers, the roster cuts have resulted in the unfortunate release of Danny Etling.
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Several notable Broncos traded, released or waived Tuesday
Malik Reed, Josh Johnson, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim and Kendal Hinton are the notable Broncos who were either traded, released or waived today. Reed, who has been a starter at outside linebacker, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick. In 4 seasons, the edge rusher out of Nevada registered 15 sacks. Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job as the team released Josh Johnson today. The Broncos also released veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell. The Broncos can bring both Purcell and Johnson back tomorrow without other teams trying to claim them. Agim and Hinton were...
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
Vikings make big changes to their QB room
The Minnesota Vikings have made some big changes to their quarterback room. The Vikings on Tuesday made some roster cuts that will reshape the quarterback depth chart. The team waived Kellen Mond, who was a third-round pick last year. Minnesota also cut Sean Mannion, who could end up on the...
New York Giants make 4 waiver wire claims after roster cutdowns
The New York Giants desperately needed to add depth after the 53-man roster cutdowns, looking to the waiver wire for more support. With needs at cornerback, offensive line, and tight end, general manager Joe Schoen was able to address several of those positions but still needs to find more talent before the regular season starts on September 11.
NFL World Reacts To The Cardinals, Raiders Trade
The Cardinals and Raiders dropped another move on the transaction wire Tuesday. According to Adam Schefter, Las Vegas is sending 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the desert, with agent Kevin Conner confirming the move.'. The NFL world reacted to the interconference trade on social media. "Gotta be a sick...
Cowboys cut Will Grier, Cooper Rush, leaving Dak Prescott as only QB on 53-man roster
NFL teams are making their last roster decisions as the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the final cuts looms. Typically, a team will keep three or so quarterbacks on their active roster, though some teams are extra cautious by running with four signal-callers and others roll with just one backup.
Former Notre Dame quarterback slams Brian Kelly
Four-star quarterback Phil Jurkovec signed with Notre Dame out of high school as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 recruiting class. However, it never quite worked out for him with the Irish, and it sounds like he puts a lot of that blame on former head coach Brian Kelly.
Tap the brakes on Isiah Pacheco’s fantasy stock (for now)
Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco has received heaps of praise and hype ahead of the 2022 NFL season. From a fantasy aspect, he still has a long way to go. If you needed to pick the Kansas City Chiefs‘ biggest riser this preseason, it has to be rookie running back Isiah Pacheco. One of Kansas City’s three seventh-round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pacheco has rocketed into the national football news cycle. MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer went as far as to compare Pacheco to the best Chiefs running back since Jamaal Charles.
2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?
With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, NFL.com's analysts predict who they think will win some of the league's most prestigious individual awards, specifically:. Participating analysts: Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Steve Mariucci, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Matt "Money" Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Trotter, Kurt Warner, Lance Zierlein.
