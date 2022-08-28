Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Bengals Releasing Standout Wide Receiver Following Stellar Preseason
Cincinnati has to trim their roster down to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
fantasypros.com
Cooper Rush released by Cowboys, does not go through waivers
The Dallas Cowboys released QB Cooper Rush on Tuesday. (Todd Archer on Twitter) With both Rush and Will Grier being released, Dak Prescott is the only quarterback on the 53-man roster. However, it is likely that both Rush and Grier will rejoin the team once Week 1 rolls around, either in the form of the practice squad or as Prescott's backup. Rush not going through waivers means that Dallas can make their decision on him sooner, while Grier will have to make it through waivers before the team can attempt to retain him. This is something to monitor in the coming days.
NFL
2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?
With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, NFL.com's analysts predict who they think will win some of the league's most prestigious individual awards, specifically:. Participating analysts: Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Steve Mariucci, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Matt "Money" Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Trotter, Kurt Warner, Lance Zierlein.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: 12 fantasy football players you're drafting too high
The moral arc of the fantasy universe is chaotic, but it all bends toward balance. You can't have up without down. Dark without light. Ketchup without mustard. For every batch of sleepers, there are a corresponding number of players to avoid. And for every player that's being drafted too low, there are many who are being drafted too high.
NFL
2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop
The game of football requires contributions from all 11 members on the field, but we know what drives the popularity of the sport: brand-name athletes. The 1990s Dallas Cowboys helped establish the modern concept of triplets -- a star quarterback (Troy Aikman), running back (Emmitt Smith) and receiver (Michael Irvin) comprising a dynamite offensive trio -- and I'm here to keep the tradition alive with my annual ranking for the upcoming season.
NFL
NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2022 season
After the final roster cutdown to 53 comes a chance for all 32 NFL teams to add or re-sign promising or intriguing players via their practice squads. NFL.com is tracking and updating in real time every team's practice squad below. Click on division names to see each team's practice squad players in that division.
NFL
Dolphins place CB Byron Jones on reserve/PUP list to start season
Byron Jones' prolonged stay on the physically unable to perform list will last through the first month of the 2022 season. The Dolphins placed the cornerback on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. The move from the preseason PUP list to reserve/PUP means Jones will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
NFL
'The Mission' podcast interviews Hugh Douglas ahead of Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic
The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a new episode of The Mission podcast ahead of this weekend's Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, which will be played between Central State University and Winston-Salem State University and will air live on NFL Network at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 4.
NFL
Commanders place RB Brian Robinson on reserve/non-football injury list
The Washington Commanders kept running back Brian Robinson on the initial 53-man roster to leave their options open. Now the team has made a decision. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Commanders are placing Robinson on the team's reserve/non-football injury list, per sources informed of the plans. The team later announced the move.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Breaking down Senior Bowl Watch List
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy. Throughout the episode, the guys look at which college players made the annual Senior Bowl Watch List. Specifically, the trio discuss some of the college teams that have multiple players on the list. Find out which quarterbacks to watch out for and more on this special show.
