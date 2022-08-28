The Dallas Cowboys released QB Cooper Rush on Tuesday. (Todd Archer on Twitter) With both Rush and Will Grier being released, Dak Prescott is the only quarterback on the 53-man roster. However, it is likely that both Rush and Grier will rejoin the team once Week 1 rolls around, either in the form of the practice squad or as Prescott's backup. Rush not going through waivers means that Dallas can make their decision on him sooner, while Grier will have to make it through waivers before the team can attempt to retain him. This is something to monitor in the coming days.

