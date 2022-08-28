Read full article on original website
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.
4 of Illinois’ Best Corn Mazes You Need to Get Lost in This Fall
Fall is my favorite time of the year and I always try to soak up every event the season has to offer. Of all the fall events I have gone to over the years there is one thing I have never done; attempting to make it through a massive corn maze. (Probably because my sense of direction is TERRIBLE).
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
Rural Illinois Home Is Very Unique And A Steal At Less Than A Million Dollars
I've done a few of these "really nice houses in Illinois" posts and this one in DeKalb has to be the nicest one under a million dollars I've ever seen. The residence in question is located at 9 Arrowhead Lane in DeKalb, Illinois and it is impressive. This is part...
Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois
While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
Study ranks several Illinois cities among worst real estate markets in the U.S.
A new study which ranks the best and worst real estate markets in the country places several Illinois cities near the bottom. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 cities using 17 real estate metrics to determine the ranking, including home price appreciation and job growth. At the bottom of...
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’
You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
One of America’s Best Fresh Seafood Waterfront Restaurants is in Illinois
Who says you need to be located on the ocean to have one of the best waterfront restaurants in America?. Obviously, it does help though. Considering this was the lone restaurant on the list from the folks at Thrillist that isn't located off a massive body of water. This one,...
Cars crash into Missouri and Illinois sporting goods stores
Police on both sides of the Mississippi River are searching for suspects Wednesday morning after two cars are driven into two different Academy Sports stores about an hour apart.
10 Things You Should Do Before Fall Actually Arrives In Illinois
There are so many things we don't think of doing before a new season comes around. I know we're all procrastinating, so I'm here to save the day and get you ahead of the game!. Now that I'm moved out of my parents house, I finally realized there are certain things Illinois people do to make sure they're ready for spring, summer, fall, and winter. Whether it's chores around the house, putting away seasonal outfits, or drinking coffee only in fall and winter, there's always something to get done during each season.
This $8,000,000 Abandoned Mansion is going to be DEMOLISHED
Today we are going to see how this 110 year old mansion is in danger of being demolished. The people in this neighborhood are not happy. But before we get started, if you are a fan of the abandoned and historical locations, then you are in the right place. Ok, let's get started into today's location.
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Without a doubt, Illinois has a lot to offer and while Chicago is a wonderful city with plenty of nice activities to choose from, there are many other beautiful but underrated places in Illinois that are worth exploring. So if you haven't been to the places mentioned on this list, make sure you pay them a visit if you get the chance.
One of the World’s Best Sandwiches is From an Illinois Restaurant
Anyone can make a sandwich. Seriously, I've watched my six-year-old son slather peanut butter and jelly in between two pieces of bread and call it done. However, there are big differences between just a sandwich and another that is considered one of the best in the entire world. According to...
Illinois Has A New Favorite Sport & No Need To Be Super Jock
If you're looking for a hobby, many people are trying this new up-and-coming sport. It doesn't matter what level or what game, Illinois loves its sports. Residents will go play it or cheer on their local favorites. This new trend is an old game but has made a big resurgence in the Land of Lincoln. The sport is Pickleball. Over the last few months, I've been hearing more on more about it.
When Are Illinois Target Stores Bringing Back Their Carseat Trade In Event?
Target's car seat trade-in event is returning and we have all the details, including the discount coupon you'll get for your old, expired, or broken seat. If this will be your first time taking a car seat to Target for this event, congratulations to you. Your child is growing faster than you'd ever imagined and that's why this trade-in event is so good. That bigger bundle of joy needs a different car seat now and your trade-in will earn you a discount coupon that you can use toward purchasing a new one. Target will also let you use the coupon towards the purchase of a stroller, or select baby gear.
Illinois’ Best Fast Food Restaurant Won’t Be Opening New Stores In The State?
If you have to drive a considerable distance to enjoy what has been dubbed as the best fast food in Illinois you're not going to like this. It looks like there isn't a possibility of a new location opening near you. Portillo's is not overrated, don't even let that thought...
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR CONTINUES / A CANCELLATION NOTE
(DU QUOIN) The 100th Annual Du Quoin State Fair is continuing now through next Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. Today is Agriculture Day with the FFA farm follies this afternoon, a Clydesdale Parade at 6:00, and the ITPA Tractor Pulls at 7:00. Tomorrow is Republican Day on the fairgrounds with various activities, more Tractor Pulls, and on stage Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae. Wednesday is Senior Day with Chase Rice at the grandstand and Albion native Dennis Stroughmatt in the RollnUp Beer Tent. Thursday is Sponsor Appreciation Day with Lainey Wilson on stage with Calista Clark and Ashland Craft. Stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair on Facebook.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them
Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
