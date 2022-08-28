Target's car seat trade-in event is returning and we have all the details, including the discount coupon you'll get for your old, expired, or broken seat. If this will be your first time taking a car seat to Target for this event, congratulations to you. Your child is growing faster than you'd ever imagined and that's why this trade-in event is so good. That bigger bundle of joy needs a different car seat now and your trade-in will earn you a discount coupon that you can use toward purchasing a new one. Target will also let you use the coupon towards the purchase of a stroller, or select baby gear.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO