ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
theshoppersweekly.com

Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois

While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
CENTRALIA, IL
Q985

Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Hiking#Outdoor Info#Travel Guide#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Linus Travel#Fall Colors#A Best#Pere Marquette State Park#Deer#The Outer Loop
Q985

10 Things You Should Do Before Fall Actually Arrives In Illinois

There are so many things we don't think of doing before a new season comes around. I know we're all procrastinating, so I'm here to save the day and get you ahead of the game!. Now that I'm moved out of my parents house, I finally realized there are certain things Illinois people do to make sure they're ready for spring, summer, fall, and winter. Whether it's chores around the house, putting away seasonal outfits, or drinking coffee only in fall and winter, there's always something to get done during each season.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

Without a doubt, Illinois has a lot to offer and while Chicago is a wonderful city with plenty of nice activities to choose from, there are many other beautiful but underrated places in Illinois that are worth exploring. So if you haven't been to the places mentioned on this list, make sure you pay them a visit if you get the chance.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Has A New Favorite Sport & No Need To Be Super Jock

If you're looking for a hobby, many people are trying this new up-and-coming sport. It doesn't matter what level or what game, Illinois loves its sports. Residents will go play it or cheer on their local favorites. This new trend is an old game but has made a big resurgence in the Land of Lincoln. The sport is Pickleball. Over the last few months, I've been hearing more on more about it.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

When Are Illinois Target Stores Bringing Back Their Carseat Trade In Event?

Target's car seat trade-in event is returning and we have all the details, including the discount coupon you'll get for your old, expired, or broken seat. If this will be your first time taking a car seat to Target for this event, congratulations to you. Your child is growing faster than you'd ever imagined and that's why this trade-in event is so good. That bigger bundle of joy needs a different car seat now and your trade-in will earn you a discount coupon that you can use toward purchasing a new one. Target will also let you use the coupon towards the purchase of a stroller, or select baby gear.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR CONTINUES / A CANCELLATION NOTE

(DU QUOIN) The 100th Annual Du Quoin State Fair is continuing now through next Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. Today is Agriculture Day with the FFA farm follies this afternoon, a Clydesdale Parade at 6:00, and the ITPA Tractor Pulls at 7:00. Tomorrow is Republican Day on the fairgrounds with various activities, more Tractor Pulls, and on stage Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae. Wednesday is Senior Day with Chase Rice at the grandstand and Albion native Dennis Stroughmatt in the RollnUp Beer Tent. Thursday is Sponsor Appreciation Day with Lainey Wilson on stage with Calista Clark and Ashland Craft. Stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair on Facebook.
ILLINOIS STATE
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
JONES COUNTY, IA
Q985

Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them

Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy