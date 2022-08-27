Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott's inaction on gun reform

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde families continue fight for change as Abbott calls raising age 'unconstitutional'
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott gave a sign on Wednesday that he does not support raising the minimum age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21-years-old. At a Wednesday campaign event in Allan, near Dallas, the Governor said doing so would be unconstitutional based on recent court rulings.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends first bus of migrants to Chicago
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the first group of migrants bused to Chicago, Illinois from Texas on Wednesday. The migrants were dropped off at Union Station on Wednesday. In addition to Washington, D.C. and New York City, Chicago will now be a drop-off location...
foxsanantonio.com
Governor Abbott increases the reward for information on criminal stash houses
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is increasing the reward to $5000 for information on stash houses. Wednesday, Governor Abbott announced that anyone can anonymously report stash houses used in criminal activity, such as human trafficking and drug smuggling. "As President Biden's dangerous open border policies continue to...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas Railroad Commission adopts new rules for weather emergency preparedness
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Railroad Commission voted on Tuesday to adopt the final portion of requirements for weather emergency preparedness standards. The rules come 18 months after the 87th legislature passed Senate Bill 3, following the February 2021 winter storm. "It is impossible to write rules or legislation...
foxsanantonio.com
TxDot launches 'Drive Sober, No Regrets' drunk driving campaign
Every year hundreds of people are killed, and thousands are injured on Texas roads as a result of drunk driving. That's why TxDot has launched its Drive Sober, No Regrets drunk driving campaign. Last year, Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes. Those crashes resulted in 1,100 deaths...
foxsanantonio.com
Manhunt continues for 'armed and dangerous' Texas inmate who escaped custody
A manhunt continues for an inmate who escaped from an east Texas jail near the Texas Louisiana border. Investigators are looking for 42-year-old Charles Spraberry who broke out of jail. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, he was able to break out of jail after assaulting a jailer with...
foxsanantonio.com
State Fair of Texas Announces 'Big Tex Choice Award' winners
The State Fair of Texas is still a month away, but we know which treats have won the Big Tex Choice Awards. The best taste in the savory group goes to the fried charcuterie board. Meats, cheeses and fruits -- tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs, all fried to crispy perfection.
foxsanantonio.com
Districts say more parents are seeing something, and saying something after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO - With the Uvalde shooting still in the back of everyone's mind all eyes are on school security. Local districts are getting more calls than ever from parents who are seeing something and saying something. "It's vital. I mean, it could be a matter of life and death,"...
foxsanantonio.com
'Not enough': Uvalde CISD goes back to school next week and there's concerns about safety
UVALDE, TEXAS — Uvalde CISD students head back to school next week. It'll be the first day of school for the district since 21 people were killed during the Robb Elementary mass shooting back in May. As of now 136 students are enrolled in Uvalde CISD Virtual Academy. School...
foxsanantonio.com
"Take me back to Texas": Miranda Lambert enjoys girls weekend in Gruene
GRUENE, TEXAS- Miranda Lambert had a girls trip in the Lone Star State where she got to enjoy margaritas, queso and fried pickles by the river. The Texas-native and her girl gang made a stop at Buccee's and even took a picture with the mascot. “Take me back Texas,” she...
foxsanantonio.com
How to apply: Student loan forgiveness opens in early October
(WSET) — After the President's announcement on student loan forgiveness, you may be wondering, when and where can I apply for the relief?. Well, Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia's 11th district, shared that information on Tuesday to Facebook. Rasoul said the Education Department will release the application for...
foxsanantonio.com
Expect a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms today
SAN ANTONIO - A wet start to the day with areas of heavy rain in the western third of the viewing area. Flash Flood Warning continues for western Bandera County until 8:30 a.m. For the remainder of the region, rain chance through sunrise will be more isolated with patchy clouds. Through the day, expect more clouds than sun with tropical humidity in place. This will support a healthy scattering of showers or thunderstorms across our region. If you do see a heavier storm, rainfall rates in downpours could reach or exceed 3-inches per hour with localized flooding. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for most areas.
