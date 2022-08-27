LEXINGTON - Seattle U men's soccer were held scoreless in their 0-1 loss to Kentucky on Monday. The Redhawks didn't register a shot on goal in their first loss of the season. Despite the loss, the Redhawks had a quality effort on the defensive half of the field. The Wildcats took 24 shots, seven on goal, and were only able to net one in the 23rd minute. With the match in its final minutes, Akili Kasim was able to deny another Wildcat goal when he stopped a PK attempt from the home side.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO