ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles DJ Christian James Hand is the sonic surgeon of old tunes

By Ian Mohr
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCiK5_0hYkDOgD00

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DJs and entertainment insiders kept “live music” going on social media — from D-Nice’s “isolation dance parties” which drew 100,000 virtual guests such as Michelle Obama to WME power agent Richard Weitz’s “Quarantunes” charity shows with performances by Elvis Costello and Beck.

In another corner of social media, in-the-know music nerds flocked weekly to Instagram to hear Christian James Hand’s “The Session,” a show from his home in which the LA-based DJ and producer breaks down classic tunes.

Isolating instruments, vocals and sounds, the sonic surgeon and onetime drum tech dissected the tracks only to build them back up — and school fans on how the they came together, with a dose of music history and snarky humor.

The online show, which has since moved to Twitch , is based on a segment that master mixologist Hand originally created on local LA radio . Sometimes the artists themselves, such as John Mayer, appear on the social media shows.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRrw9Y4JzBC

Hand was also performing at popular live gigs… until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I was like doing… New York, Chicago, LA, San Francisco every month,” he told us backstage at a recent show themed, “The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones,” at New York’s Gramercy Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joiyj_0hYkDOgD00
The DJ and producer is back doing live gigs of his show, “The Session.”
christianjameshand/Instagram

The live appearances first began via word-of-mouth at an audiophile pal’s apartment where, “you could fit like 30 people,” he said.

The shows, which grew to theaters, also make for some mythical mash-ups, like Queen and metal pioneers Pantera. “I’d have to get people in to check out Pantera,” he said of luring fans out of their comfort zones. “But I’d have to give them [more crowd-pleasing] Queen, right?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RoHO_0hYkDOgD00
Hand’s “The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones,” show at New York’s Gramercy Theatre.
Page Six

Hand played Hollywood’s Bourbon Room on Saturday night with a show that analyzed the music of The Cars and Carly Rae Jepsen — “The Cars-ly Rae Jepsen.” He also did a recent gig he dubbed “Elton Joel,” plus a show with Prince collaborator Wendy Melvoin going through tracks by His Royal Badness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mcyq8_0hYkDOgD00
Hand mugs with legendary Michael Jackson producer Jimmy Jam.
christianjameshand/Instagram

Hand also hosts a show on AMP , “Man vs. Radio,” which spans multiple genres.

It’s competitive after the pandemic to book venues, since live bands have also flooded back to lining up dates. “Trying to find a place you used to immediately plug into, and just take it every Saturday. It’s like, uh no… So that’s been the difficulty to get live shows back up-and- running is actually finding places,” Hand said of the reemergent IRL music scene. Rock on!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Mable John Dies: First Female Solo Artist Signed By Motown Records Founder Was 91

Mable John, who recorded for Motown and Stax and later worked with Ray Charles, died Aug. 25 at her home in Los Angeles. Her nephew, Kevin John, confirmed the death, but did not give a cause. She was 91. “We loved her and she was a kind person,” Kevin John said of his aunt, the older sister of R&B star Little Willie John. John had a rich career in music. She was the first solo female artist signed to Motown (then Tamla Records) by Berry Gordy Jr. and recorded the songs “Who Wouldn’t Love A Man Like That,” “Actions Speak Louder Than Words,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”

Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

SoulTracks Lost Gem: Patti Austin was a brilliant "Fool" with Sadao Watanabe

Japanese Saxman Sadao Watanabe is a legend in the jazz music world, with an incredible 70+ albums to his credit over more than six decades on the scene. But for all his critical acclaim, through the first quarter century of his career Watanabe was far from a household name in the popular music circles.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
NME

Johnny Depp to join majority of Jeff Beck’s North American tour

Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck for the majority of the guitarist’s upcoming North American tour – tickets are available here. The pair – who released a joint album, ’18’, back in July – will perform together over the course of Beck’s North American tour, which kicks off this October.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Elvis Costello
urbanbellemag.com

Kendra Robinson Calls out Karlie Redd + Addresses Cheating Rumors About Yung Joc

Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc’s relationship is a hot topic on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yung Joc decided to marry the love of his life, Kendra Robinson. However, the current season shows that other cast members had their doubts ahead of the wedding. One issue, in particular, is there was a lot of gossip going around before the couple said, “I do.” Spice’s friend Meda had a lot to say about Joc. She alleged that she has been hooking up with Joc on and off for years. And she alleged that their latest fling took place back in 2020. When she was asked if she knew about Kendra, Meda said she didn’t. She went on to say that she didn’t know about Kendra because she doesn’t watch the show. Nor does she have cable.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
MUSIC
RadarOnline

'A Strong Father Figure Is Needed!' Vivica A. Fox Puts Nick Cannon On Blast After Baby #10 Announcement

Vivica A. Fox didn't hold back while addressing the news that Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child this year, Radar has learned. The Wild 'n Out host will soon be welcoming his third baby with Brittany Bell. Meanwhile, Cannon is also growing his family with Abby De La Rosa, who is due in October 2022. De La Rosa and Cannon currently share twin boys.During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, the Two Can Play That Game actress expressed her concerns, pointing out that although he may be very equipped to handle the costs — she thinks his decisions...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Sonic#Old Tunes#Wme#The Rolling Stones
Page Six

Rebel Wilson kisses girlfriend Ramona Agruma at US Open

They’re a perfect “match.” Rebel Wilson was seen serving some serious PDA with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma at the U.S. Open on Monday night. The “Senior Year” actress and her blonde babe locked lips while seated in the stands at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. The couple looked in love as they watched Serena Williams beat Danka Kovinic in a first-round 6-3, 6-3 victory in the tennis champion’s last hurrah ahead of her retirement. At one point, Wilson was seen sweety resting her cheek on Agruma’s shoulder as they both wore...
QUEENS, NY
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheDailyBeast

Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’

In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Avant-Garde Jazz Trumpeter, Composer, and Music Producer jaimie branch Died at Age 39

Avant-garde jazz trumpeter jaimie branch has passed away at age 39. Her Chicago-based label, International Anthem, confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, Aug. 23. An inventive composer and trumpeter, jaimie performed at venues like London's Cafe OTO and festivals like the Vancouver International Jazz Festival and the EFG London Jazz Festival. Her latest album, "FLY or DIE LIVE," received a great deal of critical acclaim.
MUSIC
Page Six

Page Six

141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy