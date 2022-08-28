ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Cincinnati Herald

Health Care Access Now holding 3K Walk/Run to raise scholarship funds

Join Health Care Access Now (HCAN) on its inaugural 3K Walk/Run to raise scholarship funds for the Community Health Worker (CHW) Certification Program. The Walk/Run will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at Winton Woods. Registration is $25. The event is for people of all ages,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

The Tome is a cozy bookstore and cafe recently opened in Mt. Washington

Located at 2123 Beechmont Ave. in the business district of Mt. Washington in Cincinnati, visitors will find the recently opened The Tome Bookstore (and cafe) a cozy place to find the latest bestseller and other books, but also other activities. Owners, J.M. Clark and wife both possess a passion for...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

