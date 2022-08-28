Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Herald
Health Care Access Now holding 3K Walk/Run to raise scholarship funds
Join Health Care Access Now (HCAN) on its inaugural 3K Walk/Run to raise scholarship funds for the Community Health Worker (CHW) Certification Program. The Walk/Run will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at Winton Woods. Registration is $25. The event is for people of all ages,...
Cincinnati Herald
The Tome is a cozy bookstore and cafe recently opened in Mt. Washington
Located at 2123 Beechmont Ave. in the business district of Mt. Washington in Cincinnati, visitors will find the recently opened The Tome Bookstore (and cafe) a cozy place to find the latest bestseller and other books, but also other activities. Owners, J.M. Clark and wife both possess a passion for...
