A doctor in Punjab province describes relief efforts for Pakistan's floods
We have an eyewitness account this morning of flooding in Pakistan. We've told you in recent days of eight weeks of heavy rains, a monsoon season far beyond what is considered normal. At least 1,000 people are estimated to have died. But this is a glimpse of those still alive. Pakistan has a tradition of volunteer help. People rush to the scenes of disasters. And that is the case with Imran Lodhi. He led a group of college students to deliver what aid they could. We reached Mr. Lodhi beside a river in a district called Dera Ghazi Khan.
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
The Taliban now guard Afghanistan's National Museum, where they once smashed objects
KABUL — One of the most striking sights at the National Museum of Afghanistan these days isn't inside the museum, but by its front gates. Young, armed Taliban guards protect the entrance, searching visitors before they enter the museum grounds. The last time the Taliban were in power, at...
An unnamed Syrian official is a key witness in proving war crimes of the regime
What makes it possible to prosecute war crimes? A lot rides on the answer in 2022. Russian forces stand accused of human rights violations across Ukraine. U.S., Ukrainian and other European investigators are gathering evidence. And as they do, they are using techniques developed during an older war. Syria's civil war is 11 years old, and investigators believe they have made progress in gathering evidence and witnesses against the government of Bashar al-Assad. This next story shows us how, because we will hear from a Syrian witness known only as the Grave Digger. He spoke with NPR's Deborah Amos. Deborah, good morning.
Ukrainian military launches offensive to retake territory from Russia
The Ukrainian military says it's launching an offensive in the country's south. They're trying to take back territory from the Russians. Ukrainian commanders say heavy weapons from the West are helping but insist they need more to succeed. NPR's Frank Langfitt reports from the southern front. FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: I'm...
A former U.S. special forces translator reflects on the fall of Kabul
One year ago today, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. airlifted out more than 100,000 civilians, including many Afghans who aided the United States during its 20-year war. Others still want out. And we talked with some during our recent reporting there. Safi Rauf is trying to help them.
Ukrainian grain is arriving in East Africa for the first time since Russia invaded
A ship full of Ukrainian grain arrived at the Horn of Africa this week, the first such delivery since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Russia, you may recall, blocked the shipments from Black Sea ports until a negotiation over the summer. Aid organizations say tens of millions of people are facing extreme hunger in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia. They are dependent on grain imported from Ukraine and also from Russia. Cary Fowler is the U.S. special envoy for global food security and is on the line. Welcome.
UN report says China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
After long delays, the United Nations has offered an assessment of China's treatment of Uyghurs. For weeks, it wasn't clear if the Human Rights Report would be published at all, but it came out yesterday, just minutes before the U.N.'s top human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, stepped down from her post.
A flooded Pakistani town faces an uncertain future
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). DIAA HADID, BYLINE: We've come to a technical college that has been converted into a camp for Pakistanis who've been displaced by these floods. There are dozens of people crowded in front of one tiny window. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). HADID: They're...
What inspectors will look for at Ukraine's war-damaged Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Inspectors for the International Atomic Energy Agency have been to some of the world's most sensitive nuclear facilities — from North Korean reactors to Iranian uranium plants. But it all seems straightforward compared to what awaits them at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southern Ukraine. Since March, the...
