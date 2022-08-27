Read full article on original website
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair reaches record-breaking attendance
The attendance records for the 2022 Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair are out and show that record-breaking numbers were met this year.
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
Hankook Tire announced $1.6 billion expansion in Tennessee
Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.
wpln.org
For years, teens came to Nashville to ask for a judge’s permission to get abortions instead of telling their parents. That’s done, leaving ‘zero options.’
For years in Tennessee, teens have traveled to Nashville to get a judge’s approval for an abortion, instead of asking their parents. But that’s no longer an option, and that leaves young people with few places to turn. Davidson County Juvenile Court judge Sheila Calloway remembers the faces...
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
wgnsradio.com
Changes to Downtown Murfreesboro to likely include MORE Residential Space
South Church Street in downtown Murfreesboro is growing residentially. While it may not be apparent now - it will be in the near future, which is why the parking lot across the street from what was once the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters is now cordoned off…. That was Murfreesboro Development Services...
WSMV
Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
wilsonpost.com
Townhomes proposed on Lebanon Outlets site
Townhomes could the first addition to the Lebanon Outlets site after the Lebanon Planning Commission received plans for the development. Lebanon Ventures LLC submitted preliminary plat plans for a development called One Lebanon Place, which calls for a 93-lot subdivision on about 10 acres on the Lebanon Outlets site. The entire property is about 40 acres.
Frontier Airlines expands Nashville nonstop flight options
Frontier Airlines has announced a launch of new nonstop service options out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, including a direct flight to Nashville starting January 2023.
architecturaldigest.com
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Singer Miley Cyrus just inked one of Nashville's priciest real estate deals of 2022. Though the property was never officially on the market, land registry records confirm that the Tennessee native has sold her Franklin ranch for $14.5 million. Cyrus acquired the estate in 2017 for $5.8 million – increasing its value by 150% over only five years. The farmhouse-style house spans has nearly 7,000 square feet of living space and sits on over 33.5 acres.
Oodles of doodles brought to Nashville Humane Association
In total there are 45 doodles. NHA said one of its transport partners managed to talk some breeders into surrendering their dogs.
williamsonhomepage.com
Billionaire sells Cool Springs property for $19.5M
A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million. Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres. According to a source who asked to go unnamed,...
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
1 killed in East Nashville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in East Nashville.
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam Using CanvaPro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week you will find some educational events, a Pet fundraiser, some comedy shows and more.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
