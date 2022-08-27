Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Former Sun Devil football player trading uniform for white coat
TEMPE, AZ — “I’d be sitting here lying if I said I don’t miss it, I look at the grass here, and I look at this beautiful stadium and I miss it every day,” said Kyle Williams Tuesday at Sun Devil Stadium. While he walked...
AZFamily
Man rushed to hospital after falling at construction site in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he fell at a construction site in north Scottsdale Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called out north of Bell Road and Thompson Peak Pkwy, in the DC Ranch area, just before 8 a.m. Scottsdale fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was working at the site when he fell about 12 feet into a vault area. Video from the scene showed fire and construction crews centered near the south part of the site.
Angie’s Lobster rolls out first brick-and-mortar location in Mesa
PHOENIX – Angie’s Lobster took another step toward bringing affordable lobster to the Valley masses by launching its first brick-and-mortar location on Tuesday. The drive-thru at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads in Mesa is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Angie’s Lobster is the latest...
Phoenix New Times
These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
While some spots are now part of the Valley's history, many of the restaurant closings in metro Phoenix this month occurred so businesses could move or evolve. Fans can take a breath of relief, as their favorite pie shop just moved a couple blocks, or as their local pizzeria will only remain closed as it evolves into a better version of its former self.
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
A new lobster restaurant is now serving customers.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. The quest for seafood in the Valley often leads to extravagant and high-priced restaurants. To sushi restaurants where guests pick blindly at a menu and hope for the best. To fast food joints where patties of what once was supposedly fish have been chopped, processed, and fried to an unhealthy perfection. But what happens when you’re craving something more? When you want to skip the overpriced restaurants with menus presented in leather-bound booklets? When you want something tasty, and you know exactly what it is when it arrives, and you can even point out where on a map it originated from? For that, you can visit a drive-through that is now open and ready to serve.
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix No. 1 in nation for diminishing size of $1 million homes
Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
ABC 15 News
Arizona's 'Hip Historian' dives into State 48's rich history
PHOENIX — Marshall Shore, also known as the "Hip Historian," says despite Arizona's limited years of statehood, State 48 is rich in history. "You've got Adeline Gray — her and her husband were actually going west looking for gold. But they came across and found this tall grass. And because she had grown up on end farms, she was like, 'we found our gold right here.' So they built the first luxury mansion in Phoenix that would have been at 7th Street and Mohave," said Shore.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale offering incentives for turf removal
As many Arizona cities look for ways to reduce water use by its residents, the City of Scottsdale has a plan to pay people to remove their lawn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona State Fair Job Fair
The annual Arizona State Fair will be returning to the State Fairgrounds in just one month and before they serve up the funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy, organizers need to hire. The Arizona State Fair needs to hire 800+ fairtime positions and will do so on the spot at...
AZFamily
Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in the south of Chandler on Monday. The official stated that the crash occurred near Queens Creek Road.
AZFamily
Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
onscene.tv
Deadly North Valley Collision | Phoenix
08.27.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Firefighters responded tonight to the intersection of Central Ave and Bell Rd for reports of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient.
Phoenix New Times
Inspired by a Taste of Home, Richie V's Chicago Eatery Opens in Chandler
Richie Vaia is a relative newcomer to the Valley, but he already knows one important truth: Like him, a lot of people here are from Chicago. And those people want a taste of home. “There are a lot of transplants here who miss the food,” Vaia says. That's the...
Maricopa County votes against Rio Verde Foothills water district
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Anxiety has plagued residents in a Valley community for nearly a year. An impending water cutoff threatening to dry up the majority of their water supply by the end of 2022 is the root cause. The anxiety has been worsened by community members not being able...
Here's Where To Get The Best Tacos In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state.
azbex.com
270-acre Mixed-use Planned in Laveen
A proposal has been submitted to the City of Phoenix to turn 270 acres in Laveen into a master-planned mixed-use development near Loop 202. Gila Foothills would enable industrial, commercial, hotel and housing uses in a multi-phased development. A planned unit development rezoning request was submitted in June. Planned uses...
