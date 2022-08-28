ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Colt McCoy expected to be ready to go for season opener

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy did not play in the preseason this year. That was a common theme among the Cardinals’ veterans but he did suffer an injury.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy had some arm soreness early on in camp.

He hasn’t practiced since, suggesting perhaps there is something more serious.

McCoy should be good to go for the regular season, said Kingsbury after the game on Saturday.

The 35-year-old backup quarterback was dressed and warmed up with Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano pregame on Saturday. He did not play.

“We hope to get him out there somewhat next week in a limited manner,” Kingsbury told reporters after the Cardinals’ preseason finale Saturday night. “and then on game week, I expect him to be full go.”

It would appear that the Cardinals gave him the same treatment as center Rodney Hudson, Rather than overwork them before the season, once they had an injury, they shut them down and made a plan to get them ready for the first game of the season.

Of course, with McCoy being out practically all of camp, it makes sense that Kingsbury said they would probably keep three quarterbacks on the roster.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

