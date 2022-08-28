ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alberta Was Ranked Canada's 2nd Least Favourite Province & Its People Are The Problem

A new survey exploring Canadians' favourite and least favourite provinces has just dropped and Alberta is proving to be pretty divisive across the country. The national poll, which was carried out by market research and analytics company Leger, looked at which of Canada's provinces and territories were most loved by their fellow Canadians and the reasons why people like – or don't like – them.
Parts Of Alberta Are Under Heat Warnings This Week & It'll Be Hotter Than Cancun

September might be around the corner, but summer weather is still in full swing in Alberta, with parts of the province receiving heat warnings that extend into the weekend. According to Environment Canada, areas across the province will be experiencing daytime highs of around 30 degrees and overnight lows in the low to mid-teens on Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31.
