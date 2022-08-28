Read full article on original website
Narcity
Alberta Was Ranked Canada's 2nd Least Favourite Province & Its People Are The Problem
A new survey exploring Canadians' favourite and least favourite provinces has just dropped and Alberta is proving to be pretty divisive across the country. The national poll, which was carried out by market research and analytics company Leger, looked at which of Canada's provinces and territories were most loved by their fellow Canadians and the reasons why people like – or don't like – them.
Narcity
An Automotive Worker Trolled His Friend Right After Becoming An Ontario Lottery Winner
An Ontario lottery winner dished out the comeback of a lifetime after a co-worker teased them at the perfect moment. According to OLG, Schomberg resident Chris Leggatt won an incredible $70,828.60 after scoring the second place prize in the August 2, 2022, Lotto Max draw. The automotive worker, who's been...
Narcity
Housing Prices In Canada Could Drop By 25% In Early 2023 According To Experts & Here's Why
Canadian homebuyers could expect some relief coming their way next year, as housing prices in Canada are expected to plunge. A new report by TD Canada has found that Canadian housing prices in 2023 could drop by up to 25% in the first quarter. Places that are expected to see...
Narcity
This 21YO From Vancouver Was Signed Up By Foot Locker & Says He's The Youngest Canadian To Do So
This 21-year-old switched careers in his late teens and has recently gone on to land a sweet deal with Foot Locker, which will see his Vancouver-born brand in stores across Canada. Nicolas Budisa started his brand, Our Block Clothing, in 2020 after returning to Vancouver from Portugal. Budisa harboured dreams...
Narcity
The Government Is Auctioning Off A Bunch Of RCMP-Bred Horses & No, We're Not Joking
For anyone looking to get themselves a well-bred horse for any number of equine activities, this Government of Canada auction has you covered. Starting on October 3 and ending on October 12, the government of Canada is going to be auctioning off 12 Hanoverian horses to the general public. It's...
Narcity
Statistics Canada Jobs In IT Are Open Across The Country & You Don't Need A University Degree
You can find Statistics Canada jobs in IT across the country right now and you don't need a university degree to get the position. With these government of Canada jobs, the federal statistical agency is looking to hire people to work as computer support technicians in IT positions all over Canada.
Narcity
Canada's New Winter Forecast Calls For An Early Start To The Season & 'Bouts Of Sneaky Cold'
A new edition of Canada's winter forecast has been released and it calls for an early start to the season with "bouts of sneaky cold" across the country!. The Old Farmer's Almanac put out its annual forecast for the winter season in Canada and said that "many Canadians will be hit by surprise shots of extra-deep cold."
Narcity
Canada Is Getting A New Mental Health Crisis Hotline in 2023 & Here's How It Will Work
An easy-to-remember mental health crisis hotline is coming to Canada next year. Announced by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on August 31, the new helpline will be under the number 988 and is expected to be nationwide by November 30, 2023. The number will be a resource that...
Narcity
Parts Of Alberta Are Under Heat Warnings This Week & It'll Be Hotter Than Cancun
September might be around the corner, but summer weather is still in full swing in Alberta, with parts of the province receiving heat warnings that extend into the weekend. According to Environment Canada, areas across the province will be experiencing daytime highs of around 30 degrees and overnight lows in the low to mid-teens on Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31.
