Luxury car-maker ordered to pay $12.5million for not properly telling customers about the urgent recall of deadly airbags
Mercedes-Benz has been ordered to pay a $12.5million penalty for failing to use attention-grabbing and high-impact language when telling customers about the recall of potentially deadly Takata airbags. The company has admitted it breached consumer law by failing to abide by a mandatory recall notice issued by the federal government...
