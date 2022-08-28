ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Made in HimmerLand purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Made in HimmerLand purse is set for €2 million, with the winner's share coming in at €500,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Made in HimmerLand field is headed by Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson, Thrison Lawrence,...
2022 Made in Himmerland betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Made in Himmerland betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at HimmerLand in Farso, Denmark. The European Tour betting favorite this week is Matt Wallace, who comes in at 22-to-1 (+2200) betting odds. Richard Mansell, Thriston Lawrence and Robert MacIntyre are at...
