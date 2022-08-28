ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MT

Comments / 4

Related
Whiskey Riff

Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him

Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essex, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Tiny Home#Caboose#Amtrak Train#In The Woods#The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Independent

Hiker dies after slipping off ledge near New Hampshire waterfall

A hiker fell his death from a mountain in New Hampshire after slipping on a ledge near a water fall. The man was walking with a group on Saturday after getting the cable car to the top of Cannon Mountain when New Hampshire Game and Wildlife said the trio decided to walk back down.Without following a trail, the department said the three hikers got into difficulty in an area that was “rocky, wet, and steep with a waterfall”, not far from the 1,244-metre summit. One of the hikers slipped and fell from the mountain, and his companions called 911...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding

About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
EDDY COUNTY, NM
The Associated Press

Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost

LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
LIND, WA
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy