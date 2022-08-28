ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Dana Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Dana Open purse is set for $1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $262,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The 2022 Dana Open field is headed by Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson and more. This...
SYLVANIA, OH
Literary Hub

Players and Coaches Wanted: On the Beginnings of Toledo’s Pro Women’s Football Team

When the advertisement ran in the Toledo Blade in the summer of 1971, Players and Coaches Wanted for Professional Women’s Football Team. A Connecticut judge was mulling over a suit filed by a group of girls seeking equal opportunity to play sports. The judge rejected the complaint, ruling, “Athletic competition builds character in our boys. We do not need that kind of character in our girls, the women of tomorrow.”
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Ken Carmon inducted into Columbian Hall of Fame

TIFFIN — The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Former Port Clinton football coach Beau Carmon’s father, Ken, was recently inducted into the Columbian High School Hall of Fame in Tiffin over the weekend, a show of gratitude to a long-time teacher and coach. Carmon, a...
TIFFIN, OH
MLive.com

Why is Michigan football’s nonconference schedule so bad?

Jim Harbaugh used to create his team’s nonconference schedule, back when he was coaching at the University of San Diego. Not anymore. Maybe if the ultra competitive coach were picking opponents, Michigan’s schedule would be more challenging and exciting this season. Instead, it ranks as one of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
sent-trib.com

Prep Roundup: Deal shoots 32 to lead Jackets over Wildcats

SWANTON — In Northern Lakes League girls golf at White Pines Golf Course Tuesday, Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal shot a 32 to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 166-232 win over Northview. Ariyah Ellis shot 43, Paige Feldkamp shot 44 and Olivia Eiseman shot 47 for Perrysburg. For Northview,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lim Kim
13abc.com

Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green, tickets now available

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Danny Trejo is set to visit Bowling Green in October and tickets are now available. According to the Wood County District Public Library, readers and film buffs are invited to join the WCDPL in meeting Hollywood actor and bestselling author Danny Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Road.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Central Ohio, this shop boasts some of the best bagels in the state. All of their bagels are rolled by hand, and somewhere between a NY-style and Montreal-style bagel. Locals can't get enough of their everything and sea salt & herb bagels. Their cream cheese spread options include plain, chive, roasted garlic, beet and thyme, artichoke, woodhouse vegan, and lox cream cheese. They also have great breakfast sandwiches. As the name of the shop would suggest, the lox sandwich is delicious and a customer favorite (the sandwich includes capers, onions, cucumber, cream cheese, and of course, lox).
OHIO STATE
Beacon

Beck debuts FriendShip Kitchen at Oak Harbor store on Sept. 6

Oak Harbor residents have long supported their local FriendShip store, but their visits are about to get a bit more spicy. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the store will host a soft opening of the new FriendShip Kitchen at 323 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. The FriendShip Kitchen will feature a variety of breakfast and dinner options.
OAK HARBOR, OH
nbc24.com

KC And The Sunshine Band boogies in downtown Toledo

Toi Creel was on location this past Friday at the KC and The Sunshine Band concert which was a part of the Promedica Summer Concert Series. She had a chance to talk with several band goers who love the 'old skool' music of KC and The Sunshine Band!. On September...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with cake giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes says...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Hammer’s Grill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -When Buzia’s on Laskey closed about six years ago, the owners of Hammer’s Towing next door decided they needed some place to eat. So, they bought the place and opened Hammer’s Grill. Today, we’re putting the hammer down and trying out a deep-fried breakfast burrito.
TOLEDO, OH
KWQC

Storms blamed in deaths of 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South on Monday are being blamed for the deaths of three people. A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in...
TOLEDO, OH

