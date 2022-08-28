Read full article on original website
Police: Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Thursday in Topeka. According to Police Lt. Edward Stanley, a commercial truck and a bicyclist were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. First responders found one victim in the roadway who was pronounced deceased...
Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
Patrol: 5 injured after car strikes horse and buggy near Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Five people were injured when a car struck a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man hit the back of the buggy on Saturday afternoon on U.S. 58 near Holden, the patrol said.
School Daze? Shorts now, bundle up later
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While college students move into dormitories – and younger children head to school -- wearing t-shirts and shorts, they likely will be a bit more bundled up come the end of the fall semester. Average temperatures drop by 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit from August to December,...
Police search for vehicle in KC hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating fatal-hit and-run crash in Kansas City. Just after 6a.m. Saturday, an unknown vehicle struck and killed a southbound bicyclist at Longview and View High Drive in Kansas City, according to a media release from police. The driver left the scene. Detectives have now narrowed the search to a white 2017 to 2020 Acura MDX with damage to the right front passenger side and grill area of the vehicle.
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Search continues for inmate who walked away from Kansas prison
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY —Minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Stroede, a 43-year-old white male, was reported missing when the offender could not be located at the...
Len Dawson tribute at Chiefs Hall of Honor Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs will open the Chiefs Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to the public on Thursday for fans to view a tribute commemorating the life and legacy of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, broadcaster and Kansas City icon, Len Dawson.
Kan. homeowner's camera caught women stealing packages
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were captured after prompt action by a citizen to notify the sheriff's department that a crime had just occurred. On August 26, a homeowners surveillance camera caught a package theft at a home in the 2300 Block of SW...
Nextlink awarded $50M+ for broadband projects in Kan., Neb.
A decade-old Texas-based broadband company with operations across Kansas and Nebraska has been awarded nearly half a billion dollars to fund deployments across 11 states in the Midwest. Nextlink Internet was awarded more than $25 million for projects in Kansas and Nebraska to bring fiber or wireless internet to rural...
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
Kelly, Schmidt agree to take part in two debates, one forum
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt plan to take part in two campaign debates and a question-and-answer forum over the next five weeks. The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber Sept. 7 in Olathe, in which...
Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors
KANSAS CITY (AP) —More than 1 million construction workers across the U.S. won't have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but an appeals court cleared the way for President Joe Biden's administration to potentially enforce the mandate on some federal contractors. Biden's Office of Management and Budget...
