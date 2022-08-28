ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

(WATCH) Wednesday on Sports Day

- Great Bend Panther Football Coach Erin Beck who will be joined by starting quarterback Cayden Scheuerman. - Gerard Wellbrock "Voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers" - Great Bend Panther Cross Country Coach Lyles Lashley. - Wednesday Sports Headlines. - Sounds of the past 24-hours.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

United Way kicking off football season with event in Ellinwood

From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Community Tailgate in Ellinwood this year on Sept. 2. They will be serving hamburgers from Ellinwood Packing Plant along with chips and a water for a free will donation. You can grab your dinner at the Ellinwood High Football field before the Eagles first home game, with food being served from 6:30-7:30.
ELLINWOOD, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
Council Bluffs, IA
Sports
Barton County, KS
Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Great Bend Post

Community learning garden coming to Barton County

The Barton County Conservation District announced a community learning garden will be created at the Barton County Historical Museum. The Victory Garden will provide county residents hands-on experience with starting a home vegetable garden and gaining the skills needed to ensure a bountiful harvest. "The Conservation District is ultimately heading...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Fitness classes through the Great Bend Rec

From the Great Bend Recreation Commission... The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming its September sessions of exercise classes. Participants will be required to bring their own exercise mats to class. These classes will be held at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street. Join Dixie...
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barton Soccer
Great Bend Post

Club 1 Fitness hosting car show to benefit Kans for Kids

Putting together the best cars in the area is always a good time. Joe Trimmer, front desk manager, and Chris Berger, general manager at Club 1 Fitness in Great Bend, want to take it a step further. On Oct. 1, Club 1 will host a benefit car show with all proceeds going to Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Chamber welcomes first axe throwing venue in Great Bend

During their Grand Opening on Saturday, Aug. 20, surrounded by friends, family, and Chamber Ambassadors, the Hatchet Axtion owners cut the symbolic red ribbon, officially welcoming them into the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and to the business community. Co-owners Johan Sanchez and Sage Cauley were excited to have so...
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Great Bend Post

Businesses continue to support Kids Ag Day

The 29th Kids Ag Day will take place Sept. 7 at Diamond K Farms, now operated by third-generation farmer, Josh Koelsch. Committee volunteers recently spent some time together and gathered for a photo with the newest trailer in the fleet that will be used for additional storage needed. A generous donation from ILS made this possible.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store

The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back-taxes. Owner Henry Montiel mentioned on the store’s social media account that the State of Kansas forced the shutdown and seized all accounts for failure to keep up with sales tax.
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Volunteer work day Sept. 10 to paint Great Bend street mural

The Barton Arts Movement, in partnership with local nonprofit organization Great Bend Alive, is hosting a Volunteer Work Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the new Art Alley. This colorful street mural will be painted directly onto the pavement using specialized paint, located in the alley that connects Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue behind Dry Lake Brewing in downtown Great Bend. Local artist Melanie Ryan developed the design, and is spearheading the implementation of the new mural.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Russell water district planning $7.2 million overhaul of system

Water is the building block of life. And of economic development according to Russell Rural Water District 3 Manager Jamie Tomlinson. On the job for two years, Tomlinson is now overseeing a $7.2 million overhaul that will affect customers in four counties. A secondary project will eliminate Barton County Rural Water District 1 as it is absorbed into the Russell district.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/31)

BOOKED: Kenneth Patterson on Barton County District Court case for Theft and Possession of Marijuana, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Tanner Osborne on Barton County District Court warrant for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp, bond set at $300,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ricky Medina on Ford...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy