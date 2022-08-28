Read full article on original website
(WATCH) Wednesday on Sports Day
- Great Bend Panther Football Coach Erin Beck who will be joined by starting quarterback Cayden Scheuerman. - Gerard Wellbrock "Voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers" - Great Bend Panther Cross Country Coach Lyles Lashley. - Wednesday Sports Headlines. - Sounds of the past 24-hours.
United Way kicking off football season with event in Ellinwood
From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Community Tailgate in Ellinwood this year on Sept. 2. They will be serving hamburgers from Ellinwood Packing Plant along with chips and a water for a free will donation. You can grab your dinner at the Ellinwood High Football field before the Eagles first home game, with food being served from 6:30-7:30.
'Jackie Stiles Story' now available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime
The athletic accomplishments coming out of Claflin from 1994 to 1997 remain unmatched in the state history books. In that stretch, Jackie Stiles set single game, season, and career basketball scoring records that stand to this day. On the track, her 14 individual gold medals remain an all-time best in Kansas.
Golden Belt Community Foundation announces 2022 scholarship recipients
The Golden Belt Community Foundation awards over $93,000 in scholarships to area students, each year. These wide-ranging scholarships, offered to high school graduates from Barton, Pawnee, Rush and Stafford County, Kansas, meet a variety of educational needs. Some scholarship funds are designed for students who do not receive substantial financial...
🎧City Edition: Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer that aired Aug. 31, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Community learning garden coming to Barton County
The Barton County Conservation District announced a community learning garden will be created at the Barton County Historical Museum. The Victory Garden will provide county residents hands-on experience with starting a home vegetable garden and gaining the skills needed to ensure a bountiful harvest. "The Conservation District is ultimately heading...
Fitness classes through the Great Bend Rec
From the Great Bend Recreation Commission... The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming its September sessions of exercise classes. Participants will be required to bring their own exercise mats to class. These classes will be held at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street. Join Dixie...
Meitner recognized as grand marshal for Hoisington Labor Day Parade
Jim Meitner was recognized as the grand marshal for the 126th Annual Hoisington Labor Day Parade. Meitner has served the Hoisington Chamber as a board member, ambassador and Labor Day volunteer. Meitner will lead the parade down Main Street in Hoisington on Monday, Sept. 5. The parade begins at 10:30...
Club 1 Fitness hosting car show to benefit Kans for Kids
Putting together the best cars in the area is always a good time. Joe Trimmer, front desk manager, and Chris Berger, general manager at Club 1 Fitness in Great Bend, want to take it a step further. On Oct. 1, Club 1 will host a benefit car show with all proceeds going to Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation.
Stafford County announces location for new modular daycare
Slow and steady, as the tortoise knows, wins the race. In May, Stafford County Economic Development began making headway on a new childcare facility. The process has taken some time but last week Eco Devo Director Kathleen Norman was able to announce the location of the new modular daycare as 413 N. Pearl in St. John.
Chamber welcomes first axe throwing venue in Great Bend
During their Grand Opening on Saturday, Aug. 20, surrounded by friends, family, and Chamber Ambassadors, the Hatchet Axtion owners cut the symbolic red ribbon, officially welcoming them into the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and to the business community. Co-owners Johan Sanchez and Sage Cauley were excited to have so...
Great Bend business using grant-funded apprenticeship to find workers
Using state and federal programs, KMW Loaders in Great Bend officially launched an apprenticeship program Thursday morning that will help equip the business with workers needed to help the company grow. KMW Director Wayne Buchberger said the program will help recruit additional “employees” the business needs to keep up with...
Hoping for further momentum from Great Bend’s art alley
The Barton Arts Movement (BAM), in partnership with Great Bend Alive, is hosting a volunteer work day on Sept. 10 to paint a street mural in the alleyway between Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue in Great Bend. Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district, located on Forest Avenue, has barricaded a block...
Businesses continue to support Kids Ag Day
The 29th Kids Ag Day will take place Sept. 7 at Diamond K Farms, now operated by third-generation farmer, Josh Koelsch. Committee volunteers recently spent some time together and gathered for a photo with the newest trailer in the fleet that will be used for additional storage needed. A generous donation from ILS made this possible.
State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store
The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back-taxes. Owner Henry Montiel mentioned on the store’s social media account that the State of Kansas forced the shutdown and seized all accounts for failure to keep up with sales tax.
Public meeting set on expanding US 56 Highway east of Great Bend
Talks of expanding U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, into a four-lane expressway have been ongoing for years. The Kansas Department of Transportation is conducting a public meeting on Sept. 15 in Great Bend to discuss the proposed plans to expand the highway. KDOT Area Engineer Michelle Burnett...
Volunteer work day Sept. 10 to paint Great Bend street mural
The Barton Arts Movement, in partnership with local nonprofit organization Great Bend Alive, is hosting a Volunteer Work Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the new Art Alley. This colorful street mural will be painted directly onto the pavement using specialized paint, located in the alley that connects Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue behind Dry Lake Brewing in downtown Great Bend. Local artist Melanie Ryan developed the design, and is spearheading the implementation of the new mural.
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
Russell water district planning $7.2 million overhaul of system
Water is the building block of life. And of economic development according to Russell Rural Water District 3 Manager Jamie Tomlinson. On the job for two years, Tomlinson is now overseeing a $7.2 million overhaul that will affect customers in four counties. A secondary project will eliminate Barton County Rural Water District 1 as it is absorbed into the Russell district.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/31)
BOOKED: Kenneth Patterson on Barton County District Court case for Theft and Possession of Marijuana, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Tanner Osborne on Barton County District Court warrant for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp, bond set at $300,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ricky Medina on Ford...
