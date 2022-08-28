ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
ABC6.com

Wright’s Dairy Farm to open new location in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another addition to the Providence food scene! Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery is coming to the capital city. In a Facebook post Monday, the dairy farm wrote that it’s opening Wright’s Creamery in the Farm Fresh RI building on Sim Avenue. It...
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
FOX 61

Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
WPRI 12 News

3 charged in Exeter road rage brawl

Wendy Gilchrist and Phillip Gilchrist, of East Greenwich, and Jayda Reid, of East Providence, were taken into custody after a brawl broke out between the three of them on Lantern Lane, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.
iheart.com

Abandoned, Burned Dog Found In Norwood Prompts Investigation

DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Authorities in Dedham are asking for the public's help as they investigate a severely injured dog that was found abandoned on Route 1 in Norwood last week. The one-year-old mixed breed dog--subsequently named Annie--was brought to the Norwood Police Station after reportedly being found...
fallriverreporter.com

Providence mayor signs executive order apologizing for slavery, racial discrimination; pledges $10 million in reparations

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge Elorza, Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris (Ward 11), Providence Cultural Equity Initiative CEO and Founder Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson, Reparations Commission Chairperson Rodney Davis, Reparations Commission member and Providence resident Wanda Brown, Congregation Beth Sholom Rabbi Barry Dolinger, 1696 Heritage Group Vice President and Providence Director of Business Development Keith Stokes, Founder and Executive Director of Higher Ground International Henrietta White-Holder, Senior Advisor to Mayor Elorza and Executive Director of the African American Ambassador Group Shawndell Burney-Speaks and community members Thursday announced the next steps in the City of Providence’s municipal reparations process.
ABC6.com

2 people shot near park in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Thursday night near a park in Providence. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Candace and Goddard streets, next to the Candace Street Park. Police said one person had gunshot wounds to his body and the other had a gunshot...
CBS Boston

Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief placed on administrative leave

HOPKINTON -- Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter has been put on administrative leave. Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett made the announcement Saturday, but declined to give a reason, saying only that an investigation is ongoing.Porter has been with the department for a little over 30 years and was given the job of Deputy Chief last fall. 
fallriverreporter.com

Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point

Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.

