Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Harvest Fair Will Include Free Hayrides, Live Music & Kid's Crafts!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Related
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
ABC6.com
Wright’s Dairy Farm to open new location in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another addition to the Providence food scene! Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery is coming to the capital city. In a Facebook post Monday, the dairy farm wrote that it’s opening Wright’s Creamery in the Farm Fresh RI building on Sim Avenue. It...
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Providence closes off downtown streets for celebration and preview of Kennedy Plaza upgrades
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and community partners closed down parts of Washington Street and Kennedy Plaza Saturday for the “One Providence Family Celebration” to preview the investments and upgrades coming to the city’s “front yard.”. The mayor and city leaders billed...
Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project
LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
3 charged in Exeter road rage brawl
Wendy Gilchrist and Phillip Gilchrist, of East Greenwich, and Jayda Reid, of East Providence, were taken into custody after a brawl broke out between the three of them on Lantern Lane, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.
Wonder Bar Express in Shrewsbury Announces Closing
SHREWSBURY - The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express on Route 20 in Shrewsbury announced on Monday it is closing its doors due to staffing difficulties. The Shrewsbury pizza shop was spin-off of the popular The Wonder Bar restaurant on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. The Wonder Bar Express opened its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Abandoned, Burned Dog Found In Norwood Prompts Investigation
DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Authorities in Dedham are asking for the public's help as they investigate a severely injured dog that was found abandoned on Route 1 in Norwood last week. The one-year-old mixed breed dog--subsequently named Annie--was brought to the Norwood Police Station after reportedly being found...
Authorities respond to two separate water incidents
Marine crews responded to two separate incidents on Rhode Island waters Sunday evening.
fallriverreporter.com
Providence mayor signs executive order apologizing for slavery, racial discrimination; pledges $10 million in reparations
PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge Elorza, Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris (Ward 11), Providence Cultural Equity Initiative CEO and Founder Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson, Reparations Commission Chairperson Rodney Davis, Reparations Commission member and Providence resident Wanda Brown, Congregation Beth Sholom Rabbi Barry Dolinger, 1696 Heritage Group Vice President and Providence Director of Business Development Keith Stokes, Founder and Executive Director of Higher Ground International Henrietta White-Holder, Senior Advisor to Mayor Elorza and Executive Director of the African American Ambassador Group Shawndell Burney-Speaks and community members Thursday announced the next steps in the City of Providence’s municipal reparations process.
ABC6.com
2 people shot near park in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Thursday night near a park in Providence. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Candace and Goddard streets, next to the Candace Street Park. Police said one person had gunshot wounds to his body and the other had a gunshot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Block Island ferry fight suspect among 2 arrested in Pawtucket
Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
4 people, all related, found dead in Boston suburb
Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of three men who are all related and the apparent suicide of a female relative.
Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Ayanna Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu rescind endorsements of Ricardo Arroyo for D.A.
"Whoever is elected will have significant work to restore the trust of our residents," Michelle Wu said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey on Wednesday all rescinded their endorsements of Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Democratic primary for Suffolk County district attorney.
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief placed on administrative leave
HOPKINTON -- Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter has been put on administrative leave. Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett made the announcement Saturday, but declined to give a reason, saying only that an investigation is ongoing.Porter has been with the department for a little over 30 years and was given the job of Deputy Chief last fall.
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
Police ID woman killed in Coventry ATV crash
Coventry police have released the name of the Warren woman who was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.
Comments / 1