Bates City, Missouri, man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County
A 27-year-old Bates City, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash. The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 50 Highway at Alley Jackson Road
21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
Man shot, killed near Kansas City apartment complex
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a victim outside of an apartment complex on Harrison Street.
Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 3000 block of Harrison
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of Harrison in Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, KCMO police were called to the scene.
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
Man shot near 24th, Benton in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton. Police say the man has serious injuries.
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
Man found shot to death early Wednesday in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, found a 50-year-old man shot to death early Wednesday.
Kansas City police narrow search in hit-and-run that killed teacher
Kansas City police are looking for a white Acura MDX with front-end damage, as they investigate a hit-and-run that killed Charles Criniere.
KCPD officers confirm missing woman located, safe
KCMO police want the public's help to find a missing woman diagnosed with mental illness. Kimberly R. Gater was last seen by her family Monday morning.
1 person in critical condition after shooting in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a shooting around 12:19 p.m. Tuesday near the 7300 block of East 108th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
1 critically injured in 4-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 71 past 22nd Street
A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning closed U.S. 71 Highway past 22nd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Blue Springs man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Jackson County jail
A 39-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri man has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center.
3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri
Three people were injured in a shooting at Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
Amish family recovering after driver crashes into their horse and buggy
HOLDEN, Mo. — Five members of an Amish family are recovering after a driver crashed into their buggy Saturday afternoon. Truman Gingerich, 38, and his wife Ada Gingerich, 33, were returning from a church service with three of their six children, three daughters ages three, five and seven. According...
Man dies after being found unresponsive at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City said they are investigating a man's death Monday at a park as suspicious. Authorities said officers were called about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Wabash Avenue. Investigators said a parkgoer saw a man down and called for help. Emergency...
KCPD locate vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run that killed father of 10
Police in KCMO have located a vehicle they believe is connected to a hit-and-run that killed math teacher and father of 10 over the weekend.
