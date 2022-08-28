Read full article on original website
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Has Started To Arrive At Dealers
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed back in January as an even more off-road-capable version of the already off-road capable Ford Bronco, a high-performance SUV that quickly sold out for the 2022 model year amid high demand. Since then, the Bronco Raptor has earned universally positive reviews for its incredible capability, though the public has yet to enjoy the impressive upgrades it presents over a Sasquatch Package-equipped Bronco. That is about to happen, however, as Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine revealed via Twitter that the 2022 Ford Bronco is shipping and arriving at dealers as we speak.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R In Iconic Silver: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was revealed just last month following years of anticipation, speculation, rumors, and leaks. The big news, of course, is that this pickup is powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque in this guise. However, there are some key visual differences that set the Ford F-150 Raptor R apart from its V6-powered brethren, as we can see in these real-world photos of an Iconic Silver pickup recently captured by Ford Authority spies.
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Models To Get Optional Black Soft Tops
The 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage and Heritage Limited were revealed earlier this month as retro-inspired versions of the rugged off-roader that pay tribute to the original 1966 model in a number of ways. One of those features is an Oxford White modular hardtop, which matches other white accents like the front grille and wheels. However, it seems as if the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage models will also be available with an optional black soft top, according to a screenshot outlining new model year changes posted by a Bronco Nation user recently.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Estimated Delivery Times Revealed
Details outlining changes for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E were released by the automaker itself just last week, a list of updates that is highlighted by some substantial price increases for the EV crossover across the board. Now, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E build and price configurator is also live at FoMoCo’s official site, and it lists the estimated delivery times for each model, giving us even more insight into the Mach-E as it enters its third year of production.
Prototype Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla Intake Manifold Appears To Deliver: Video
Back in 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form, and just last month, the automaker began selling a complete powertrain package including that particular engine along with the Ford Super Duty 10R140 transmission. Thus far, the Godzilla V8 has proven to be quite the powerhouse, even with modest modifications, though the production powerplant isn’t a great fit in some applications. However, as we learned just last week, Ford has been working on a new intake manifold that aims to rectify that issue, and early testing by YouTuber REVan Evan proves that it’s more than up to the task.
Ford Thunderbird Comparison Pits First Generation Against Last: Video
The Ford Thunderbird originally launched back in 1955 as a sporty, two-seat convertible marketed as an upscale rival to the Chevy Corvette. That didn’t last long, however, as the T-Bird grew to add a a second row of seating in 1958 and wound up lasting a total of 10 generations before it was discontinued and brought back once again as a retro two-seat convertible in 2002 before it bowed for the second time following the 2005 model year, though that last model initially garnered quite a bit of praise from the press.
No. 40 Ford Mustang GT4 Leads One Lap To Win At VIR August 2022
Joey Hand wheeled the No. 40 Ford Mustang GT4 to victory in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) on August 27th, 2022 after taking command with just half a lap remaining. Hand, who co-drives the No. 40 Mustang GT with James Pesek, took the victory...
2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition Appearance Package
The 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition Appearance Package is an all-new package for the 2022 Mustang that brings menacing, blacked-out features as the first ever stealth option for the ponycar. Features. The Stealth Edition Appearance Package features the following content:. 19-inch Ebony Black-painted aluminum wheels. Black pony badges. Performance rear...
2023 Ford Edge Titanium Gains Standard ActiveX Seating
In recent years, Ford has been adding ActiveX seats to a variety of vehicles, including the Ford EcoSport, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Ford Escape, and Ford Mustang, to name a few. ActiveX is a high-end synthetic material that retains a premium look and feel with more durability and stain resistance than traditional leather. Ford also says that ActiveX is easier to clean, and it contains no animal-based material. Lincoln is gaining a new material dubbed Dura-Touch, which is somewhat similar. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Edge Titanium is also adding standard ActiveX seating, with a bit of a twist.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Drops Comfort/Technology Package
Entering its third model year, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is also set to receive a few changes – most notably, some rather large price increases amid rising materials costs. In addition to gaining in terms of pricing and some new features and option packages, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is also set to lose at least one particular item – the Comfort/Technology Package, which was previously optional on 2022 Mustang Mach-E Select models.
2022 Ford Maverick AEB System Rated Basic For Night Time Performance
While the 2022 Ford Maverick has been a smash hit with critics and consumers alike, it has faltered a bit in some safety-related areas, most recently flunking the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) revised seat belt reminder test. Now, the 2022 Ford Maverick has also received a poor rating of “basic” for the night-time performance of its automatic emergency braking system (AEB), joining the 2022 Ford Explorer in that regard while the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E earned the top rating of “superior.”
Ford Transit Connect Rival Ram ProMaster City Also Canceled
Shortly after ditching the 2.5L I-4 engine, leaving the the 2.0L I-4 as its sole powertrain choice, the 2023 Ford Transit Connect was canceled for the U.S. market after FoMoCo reportedly planned to build the next-gen version on the Ford C2 platform at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico alongside the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick. The Transit Connect will live on in Europe as a rebadged Volkswagen product, but it seems as if it isn’t the only small van facing cancellation in North America, as it’s also being joined by the Ram ProMaster City, according to Automotive News.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Boasts Superior Night Rating For AEB System
Since its launch, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has drawn considerable praise for its safety tech and testing results, earning a Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) after acing all six IIHS crashworthiness tests with good ratings and a perfect five stars in both the Euro NCAP and Green NCAP assessments, much of it thanks to the EV crossover’s unique crash structure. Things are changing over at IIHS, however, as the agency aims to improve its Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) standards and begin assigning official ratings to partially autonomous systems like BlueCruise. Regardless, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E recently earned accolades from the IIHS once again – this time, for the performance of its AEB system at night.
Next-Generation Gasoline Ford Explorer Will Likely Debut In 2026
The Ford Explorer was treated to a full redesign for the 2020 model year, ushering in a new era for the long-running model. In the meantime, China’s version of the Explorer recently underwent a refresh, while the North American crossover received a few changes for 2022 and will carry over into the 2023 model year mostly unchanged. The Ford Explorer is set to receive a refresh for the 2024 model year, though the next-generation ICE-powered model will likely follow in 2026, according to Automotive News.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Recalled Over Rear Axle Half Shaft Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E models due to a rear axle half shaft issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the right-rear axle half shafts may have been manufactured improperly, allowing the half shaft stem to break under load. The hazards: a broken half shaft can...
2024 Ford Mustang V8 Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Official Reveal
As Ford Authority reported earlier this month, the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang is set to debut next month at a special Detroit Auto Show event called “The Stampede.” The newest version of FoMoCo’s iconic pony car will represent more of an evolution than a revolution, but that isn’t a bad thing in some ways – namely, the fact that the S650 will retain V8 power and the option to purchase one with a manual transmission. Now, months after we first heard the Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplant in a 2024 Ford Mustang prototype for the first time, the automaker is teasing that same exhaust note ahead of the model’s debut.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says EV Strategy Will Keep Relying On Conquests
Ford has posted some strong conquest figures in recent months, with over 70 percent of its EV buyers in June coming from other brands, while both the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning have attracted non-Blue Oval customers in large quantities since their respective launches. The automaker’s newer ICE models have also proven to be awfully attractive to owners of other brands, as the Ford Bronco, Ford Bronco Sport, and Ford Maverick – along with the Mach-E – combined to conquest from competitive vehicles at a rate of 62 percent in March. Thus, it’s no surprise to learn that Ford CEO Jim Farley is keen to keep that trend going moving forward.
Next-Generation Ford Transit Courier Van Spotted Testing For First Time
The Ford Transit Courier has been on sale in Europe for a number of years now, and slots in the automaker’s lineup just below the Transit Connect, riding on the same Ford B platform as the Ford Fiesta. Roughly one year ago, the Ford Transit Courier also launched in Mexico in a variety of configurations including one door, two doors, sans side doors, and with an optional retractable grill that helped expand cargo space. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted the next-generation Ford Transit Courier for the very first time.
2019 Ford EcoSport Among Used Cars With Steepest Price Drops In 2022
The Ford EcoSport never faired terribly well with both consumers and critics, and also ranked quite poorly on multiple Consumer Reports studies as one of the least-liked vehicles among owners and one of the least satisfying vehicles as well. Much of that played into Ford’s decision to end EcoSport production at the Chennai Assembly plant in India as the automaker ceased its manufacturing operations in that country altogether, as well as stop selling the crossover in North America. However, all of this has also made the 2019 Ford EcoSport a bit of a bargain, according to new data from Edmunds.
Ford Mustang Bullitt Was More Popular Overseas Than In U.S.
The Ford Mustang Bullitt – built to honor the legendary machine driven by Steve McQueen in the movie of the same name – has appeared across three generations of Ford’s pony car – the SN95, S197, and S550. The very last S550 Ford Mustang Bullitt rolled off the assembly line in late 2020 after just two model years, at which point it was effectively replaced by the 2021 Mustang Mach 1. However, this distinct piece of Americana was also sold in Europe and other parts of the world, even making a few top speed runs on Germany’s Autobahn in the process. And oddly enough, Shelby and Mustang Brand Manager Jim Wallace recently revealed that it was actually more popular there than the U.S. in a recent interview with Ford Muscle.
