Since its launch, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has drawn considerable praise for its safety tech and testing results, earning a Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) after acing all six IIHS crashworthiness tests with good ratings and a perfect five stars in both the Euro NCAP and Green NCAP assessments, much of it thanks to the EV crossover’s unique crash structure. Things are changing over at IIHS, however, as the agency aims to improve its Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) standards and begin assigning official ratings to partially autonomous systems like BlueCruise. Regardless, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E recently earned accolades from the IIHS once again – this time, for the performance of its AEB system at night.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO