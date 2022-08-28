ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

InsideHook

LIV Golf Publishes How-To Guide About Enjoying Saudi-Backed Series Events

It’s become fairly obvious over the course of the summer that golf fans and those who are intrigued by the intersection of sports, politics and large sums of money are interested in talking about LIV Golf and reading about LIV Golf. But, at least to this point, it does not appear as if anyone is really all that interested in attending the Saudi-backed series or streaming their events on YouTube or Facebook.
golfmagic.com

The 19 players already AXED from the LIV Golf Tour

Out with the old and in with the new. LIV Golf has now axed 19 players in total since its first tournament at Centurion Club. LIV Golf today welcomed six debutants to its fourth tournament of the season in Boston this week, none bigger than World No.2 and Open champion Cameron Smith.
Vibe

Sha’Carri Richardson Smokes The Competition In Women’s 100m Race

Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track and came out victorious. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Richardson smoked her competition, winning in 11.29 seconds in Lucerne, Switzerland. According to Lets Run, circumstances seemed to work against the runners with a -2.0m/s headwind and damp conditions. Nevertheless, the runner defeated Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah by .01 seconds with her latest victory. The two women went at each other during the entire race, with Richardson easing out the Olympian in the end.More from VIBE.comSha'Carri Richardson Regrets 'Today' Show Interview About Olympics BanSimone Biles Graces Wheaties' 100th Anniversary BoxDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox...
golfmagic.com

"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
Golf.com

5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately

Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
NBC Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Erriyon Knighton highlight 2022 Brussels Diamond League; TV, Live Stream Schedule

The 2022 Diamond League action continues this Friday, September 2 in Brussels, Belgium with an encore presentation Saturday, September 3. Brussels is the final Diamond League meet before the two-day final in Zurich September 7th and 8th. Live coverage will be available on Peacock and NBC. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2022 Diamond League.
The Spun

Look: Gymnast Olivia Dunne Goes Viral At The VMAs

LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has transcended the world of sports, getting an invite to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in college sports, shared a photo of her VMA outfit with an Instagram post on Tuesday.
golfmagic.com

Report: "Only matter of time" before equipment tour vans head to LIV Golf

It is only a "matter of time" before an original equipment manufacturer starts to have a presence at LIV Golf Invitational Series events. According to Jonathan Wall of Golf, several equipment reps believe we are edging closer to this becoming a reality after the latest round of defections from the PGA Tour to the mega money series.
Sportico

LIV Joins Phil Mickelson’s Lawsuit and Changes Litigation Trajectory

When Judge Beth Labson Freeman held a hearing two weeks ago concerning LIV golfers suing the PGA Tour, much of the discussion centered on a party not in the room: LIV Golf. That has changed. The Saudi-backed league recently joined the high-profile antitrust case headlined by Phil Mickelson, and LIV’s addition comes with advantages and risks for the plaintiffs. On Aug. 26, attorneys for the plaintiffs filed a 118-page amended complaint, 23 days after they filed their original, 106-page complaint. While LIV is a new plaintiff, four golfers—Pat Perez, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak—have withdrawn. Perez and Ortiz told journalists...
golfmagic.com

REVEALED: Memo sent to LIV Golf Tour players before BMW PGA Championship

The 18 LIV Golf Tour players who have entered next week's BMW PGA Championship are facing more than a frosty welcome at Wentworth. According to a report by James Corrigan of The Telegraph, the "rebels" have been told:. They are not allowed to play in the Pro-Am They have been...
