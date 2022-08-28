Read full article on original website
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day TripBecca CJoshua Tree, CA
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
The PGA Tour Has Responded to LIV Golf, But Until It Lands a TV Deal, LIV Will Remain More Nuisance Than Serious Threat
Last week PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gave his players what they wanted while copying much of the LIV Golf model. But John Hawkins writes that LIV needs to build an audience before it should be taken so seriously.
LIV Golf Publishes How-To Guide About Enjoying Saudi-Backed Series Events
It’s become fairly obvious over the course of the summer that golf fans and those who are intrigued by the intersection of sports, politics and large sums of money are interested in talking about LIV Golf and reading about LIV Golf. But, at least to this point, it does not appear as if anyone is really all that interested in attending the Saudi-backed series or streaming their events on YouTube or Facebook.
Sha’Carri Richardson Outruns Double Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah In Switzerland
Sprinting in cool, wet conditions, Sha’Carri Richardson defeated double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah by a hair Tuesday in the Women’s 100m at the Luzern World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver Meet in Switzerland. According to Sports Max, the 22-year-old Richardson ran a blazing 11.29 seconds, just a whopping one-hundredth of...
GolfWRX
Golfer suspected of cheating in wild disqualification incident at Q-School
‘You come to a fire pit to hear a story, or tell one. This Fire Pit collects them.’. So say Monday Q-school king, Ryan French and his band of associates, the respected bunch including Matt Ginella and Alan Shipnuck, the journalist that broke the golfing internet with that Phil Mickelson story.
golfmagic.com
The 19 players already AXED from the LIV Golf Tour
Out with the old and in with the new. LIV Golf has now axed 19 players in total since its first tournament at Centurion Club. LIV Golf today welcomed six debutants to its fourth tournament of the season in Boston this week, none bigger than World No.2 and Open champion Cameron Smith.
Sha’Carri Richardson Smokes The Competition In Women’s 100m Race
Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track and came out victorious. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Richardson smoked her competition, winning in 11.29 seconds in Lucerne, Switzerland. According to Lets Run, circumstances seemed to work against the runners with a -2.0m/s headwind and damp conditions. Nevertheless, the runner defeated Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah by .01 seconds with her latest victory. The two women went at each other during the entire race, with Richardson easing out the Olympian in the end.More from VIBE.comSha'Carri Richardson Regrets 'Today' Show Interview About Olympics BanSimone Biles Graces Wheaties' 100th Anniversary BoxDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox...
golfmagic.com
"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
Golf.com
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
NBC Sports
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Erriyon Knighton highlight 2022 Brussels Diamond League; TV, Live Stream Schedule
The 2022 Diamond League action continues this Friday, September 2 in Brussels, Belgium with an encore presentation Saturday, September 3. Brussels is the final Diamond League meet before the two-day final in Zurich September 7th and 8th. Live coverage will be available on Peacock and NBC. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2022 Diamond League.
Look: Gymnast Olivia Dunne Goes Viral At The VMAs
LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has transcended the world of sports, getting an invite to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in college sports, shared a photo of her VMA outfit with an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Cameron Smith says money not main reason he signed with LIV
Cameron Smith was one of several former PGA Tour players who officially joined LIV Golf on Tuesday. Most of the golfers who have signed with the new Saudi-backed league did so for financial reasons. While that was certainly a draw for Smith, he insists it was not the biggest one.
golfmagic.com
Report: "Only matter of time" before equipment tour vans head to LIV Golf
It is only a "matter of time" before an original equipment manufacturer starts to have a presence at LIV Golf Invitational Series events. According to Jonathan Wall of Golf, several equipment reps believe we are edging closer to this becoming a reality after the latest round of defections from the PGA Tour to the mega money series.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf terms: What is a barky or barkie in golf, and what does it mean to get one?
If you've ever been out on the golf course or watched golf on TV, someone has no doubt used the term "barky" to describe something happening on the golf course. However, for a new golfer or golf fan, they might not know what it means to get a barky on the golf course.
LIV Joins Phil Mickelson’s Lawsuit and Changes Litigation Trajectory
When Judge Beth Labson Freeman held a hearing two weeks ago concerning LIV golfers suing the PGA Tour, much of the discussion centered on a party not in the room: LIV Golf. That has changed. The Saudi-backed league recently joined the high-profile antitrust case headlined by Phil Mickelson, and LIV’s addition comes with advantages and risks for the plaintiffs. On Aug. 26, attorneys for the plaintiffs filed a 118-page amended complaint, 23 days after they filed their original, 106-page complaint. While LIV is a new plaintiff, four golfers—Pat Perez, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak—have withdrawn. Perez and Ortiz told journalists...
LAW・
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: Memo sent to LIV Golf Tour players before BMW PGA Championship
The 18 LIV Golf Tour players who have entered next week's BMW PGA Championship are facing more than a frosty welcome at Wentworth. According to a report by James Corrigan of The Telegraph, the "rebels" have been told:. They are not allowed to play in the Pro-Am They have been...
