Minnesota Crookston Volleyball Heads to Kenosha for Four Matches at Hampton Inn Invitational
The Golden Eagles will look to rebound this weekend at the Hampton Inn Invitational, hosted by Parkside. The Golden Eagles played well last weekend, taking Upper Iowa, a 20-win team a season ago the distance and taking a set from Central Oklahoma, a Division-II power. This weekend, Minnesota Crookston will look to finish those matches off with wins. Although the Golden Eagles are 0-4 on the season, they have to like the way they played in stretches last weekend in the Upper Peninsula.
Minnesota Crookston Soccer Treks to Upper Peninsula for Pair of Non-Conference Tilts
• THE MINNESOTA CROOKSTON women's soccer team is coming off a 2-1 win over Waldorf to open the 2022 season last season at home. The Golden Eagles picked up their first season-opening victory since 2016 when they defeated Minnesota State University Moorhead 1-0. The Golden Eagles are looking to build off the positive momentum heading into a tough road weekend against Michigan Technological University and Northern Michigan University. The Golden Eagles will take on Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich. Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. C.T. They wrap up their weekend Sunday, September 4 at Northern Michigan at 11 a.m. C.T. in Marquette, Mich. The Wildcats are receiving votes in the national poll.
