• THE MINNESOTA CROOKSTON women's soccer team is coming off a 2-1 win over Waldorf to open the 2022 season last season at home. The Golden Eagles picked up their first season-opening victory since 2016 when they defeated Minnesota State University Moorhead 1-0. The Golden Eagles are looking to build off the positive momentum heading into a tough road weekend against Michigan Technological University and Northern Michigan University. The Golden Eagles will take on Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich. Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. C.T. They wrap up their weekend Sunday, September 4 at Northern Michigan at 11 a.m. C.T. in Marquette, Mich. The Wildcats are receiving votes in the national poll.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO