ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

SEE IT: Suspect robs man, 64, in wheelchair aboard Staten Island bus: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZ4Pt_0hYjiotz00

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A suspect was caught on video earlier this month robbing a man seated in a wheelchair aboard a local MTA bus on Staten Island, police said Sunday.

The 64-year-old victim was riding the S40 bus on Aug. 13 when the young assailant came up from behind and snatched $250 in cash from the man’s pocket as the bus stopped at Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace in Stapleton just after 9 p.m., authorities said.

Crooks use lottery scam to swindle $75K from Staten Island woman, 67, cops say

The robber then got off the bus and fled in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured, police said.

Surveillance video from the bus shows the suspect reaching into the man’s pocket to take the cash before the victim grabs his arm and a struggle ensues. The money falls on the floor and the thief hastily picks up the scattered bills when the victim gets up to try to stop him. But the suspect pushes the man away and runs off the bus, the NYPD video shows.

The NYPD also released a photo of the man sought in the incident. Police described the suspect as approximately in his 20s, 5-foot-7 and160 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black “TLC” t-shirt, black Nike basketball shorts, white socks, and black sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Suspect bites and punches girl, 16, on Queens subway platform: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (NYPD) — A suspect allegedly attacked a 16-year-old girl on a subway platform in Queens Monday, police said. The incident occurred on the northbound platform at 39th Avenue and 31st Street station in Long Island City, which has N and W trains running through it, at around 8:35 a.m. The assailant punched […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Suspect slashes straphanger on Manhattan train: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An accidental bump on a subway train in Lower Manhattan led to some words being changed before escalating to an assault, authorities said. The incident occurred on Aug. 25 at around 12:41 p.m. when a 23-year-old woman and her partner were aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
The Staten Island Advance

‘No, I’m not going’ — Staten Islander, 37, accused of injuring 2 police officers while trying to speed off during arrest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 37-year-old man allegedly was resisting arrest when he injured two police officers in his home community of Mariners Harbor. Chris Pinney, who lives in the Mariners Harbor Houses on Lockman Avenue, stands accused in the confrontation, which occurred Aug. 19 around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of South Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Boy, 13, breaks leg in hit-and-run moped crash in Bronx, police say

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 13-year-old boy suffered a broken leg when he was hit by a moped in the Bronx that fled the scene after the crash, police said. The hit-and-run happened in Mott Haven around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, NYPD officials said. The 13-year-old boy was crossing Brook Avenue at […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man, woman killed in separate East Village shootings

NEW YORK -- Gun violence was a major concern on Thursday in the East Village.That's after the NYPD responded to two shootings just blocks from each other.In both cases, the victim was shot in the head, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.During the afternoon, police say a 26-year-old man was shot in a courtyard. He was on a Citi Bike that ended up on the ground, with a pool of blood next to it."I was sitting at my window, I heard three shots. First, I thought it was firecrackers. Then, I thought it was strange, a pop every 10 seconds," one person...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#S40#Richmond Terrace#Surveillance#Tlc#Nike
PIX11

Child dead in Queens hit-and-run, NYPD officials say

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy was killed in a Queens hit-and-run collision on Thursday evening, police said. He was crossing the street with his parents at 100th Street and McIntosh Street around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit by a white Dodge Ram truck, officials said. The driver kept going. The boy suffered […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
PIX11

Fatal Manhattan shooting: Woman, 25, killed near Union Square

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head on a street corner near Union Square early Thursday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call just after 5 a.m. found the victim, whose name was not immediately released pending notification of her family, at the corner of East […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD touts gun seizure on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police promoted on social media the recovery of a gun in Tompkinsville. The Public Safety team is credited with recovering the illegal firearm in the vicinity of Bay Street and Victory Boulevard, according to a post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. A Boa .25-caliber, black-and-silver...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

PIX11

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy