MSNBC
President Biden ‘flips the script’ on Republicans with law and order message
NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli reacts to President Biden’s remarks in Pennsylvania where he framed Democrats as the party of law and orderAug. 30, 2022.
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Millions to get benefits worth up to $4,194 in September – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Americans on Social Security will receive their September benefits in just two weeks. The Social Security Administration distributes payments on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month. When you'll receive your benefits each month is determined by when your birthday falls in your birth month. For...
MSNBC
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'
Rhode Island Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the legal jeopardy Trump faces over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida involving classified documents.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Want a woman in the White House? Break the gendered double standards.
During the 2020 presidential race, the country witnessed a historic milestone. Six women ran for the Democratic presidential nomination – more than ever before – and the majority of them had long, distinguished careers in public service. There was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former...
MSNBC
Democrat Shapiro gets boost from GOP officials in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is running in what MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell calls “the single most important governor’s race in the country.” Josh Shapiro joins Lawrence to discuss his campaign against a Trump-endorsed election denier.Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022
Georgia governor Brian Kemp, who refused to steal votes for Trump in 2020, now ordered to testify before the grand jury investigating election interference. The victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis comes after Rudy Giuliani testified for six hours. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the escalating probe in Georgia.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way
The Morning Joe panel discusses why 2022 should be a landslide year for the Republicans, but clunky Trump-backed candidates appear to be hurting the party.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Did Lindsey Graham deliver a call to action for Trump supporters?
MSNBC
'Electable' examines America's highest unbroken glass ceiling
NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her new book looking at why America has yet to elect a woman to the White House, "Electable: Why America Hasn't Put a Woman in the White House... Yet."Aug. 31, 2022.
