ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

GOP governor says Biden ‘owes an apology’ to Republicans after ‘semi-fascist’ comment

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rk5y_0hYjhnz300

( The Hill ) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday called for President Biden to issue an apology after the president compared the “Make American Great Again,” otherwise known as the MAGA-Trump wing of the Republican Party, to “semi-fascism” last week.

Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that the president’s comments were “horribly insulting.”

“The fact that the president would go out and just insult half of America [and] effectively call half of America semi-fascist,” Sununu said. “He’s trying to stir up controversy, he’s trying to stir up this anti-Republican sentiment right before the election — it’s horribly inappropriate.”

At a Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraising event in Bethesda, Md., last week, Biden said the U.S. was seeing “either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy.”

“It’s not just [former President] Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” the president said.

Biden has previously criticized the MAGA wing of the GOP, saying “this is not your father’s Republican party” and calling it a “different deal.”

Sununu conceded there are “elements of fascism and white supremacy” in the U.S., but explained it’s also not true that “all the Democrats are communists.”

“When we allow ourselves just to talk in these extremes, we polarize the country,” Sununu told CNN on Sunday, adding Biden on the campaign trail had “said he was going to bring everybody together.”

“And then to call half of America fascists?” the GOP governor asked. “He owes an apology. That’s not appropriate. That isn’t leadership.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Help for injured Organ Mountain High football captain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School football captain Abraham Romero was put in a medically induced coma after suffering a severe injury during Friday’s game and now the community is finding ways to help him and his family. Romero was injured on Friday during a game against Deming.  “He went in for […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Donald Trump
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Dnc#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Politics Whitehouse#Gop#Maga#The Republican Party#Cnn#Anti Republican#Democrats
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
KTSM

Decomposed body found in deserted lot in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro. Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas. The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body. SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further […]
SOCORRO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KTSM

Unresponsive infant transported to hospital in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —  An unresponsive six-month-old boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to fire dispatchers. The El Paso Fire Department was called out to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. No other details were immediately […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man dies in car accident failing to yield right of way

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Police Department, a 80-year-old man died in a car accident on August 29, 2022 in the 1800 block of Hunter. The preliminary investigation from Special Traffic Investigations revealed a 2000 Ford Taurus driven by driven by Rodolfo Loya was exiting the parking lot at the Food […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Missing Fort Bliss soldier has been found, Now safe on post

UPDATE: Officials with Fort Bliss’ 1st Armored Division say Pfc. Shemar Messam has been found and he is safe. The 21-year-old soldier went missing since Monday, and he had failed to report for duty on Tuesday. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shemar Messam, a 1st Armored Division Soldier went missing on August 30. According to […]
FORT BLISS, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy