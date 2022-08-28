Read full article on original website
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘PRI’
Wordle has players guess a new five-letter word and each day has a new word to discover. If they fail six times they lose and the only clues available appear after the first attempt in the form of the letters that were used. The New York Times game has enough...
How to remain shrouded from a single Shadow Bomb for 10 seconds in Fortnite
Every week or so, Fortnite will pose new challenges to its players that put their skills to the test and gives them a new way to earn experience. As Epic Games gets ready to end Chapter Three, season three, the company is implementing new wild weeks that unvault special weapons for a limited time and offers players challenges around them. One of the Phantasm Week challenges is proving difficult.
Here are the crosshair codes for LOUD VALORANT players at VCT Champions
LOUD is arguably the most popular VALORANT team from Brazil. The squad has all the talent and counts on the support of LOUD, an organization known for its social media appeal, Free Fire presence, and thousands of fans. LOUD were first place in 2022 VCT Brazil, finishing way ahead of...
How to challenge a character to a Duel in Fortnite
Dueling is a fun mechanic that allows players to loot rare loot in Fortnite. In previous seasons, Fortnite fans were able to defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta, and Epic Games can also introduce challenges that require players to try the Dueling mechanic versus NPCs. Another Dueling challenge was introduced during...
Who is the main boss in Sonic Frontiers? Is Doctor Eggman in Sonic Frontiers?
SEGA’s Sonic Frontiers is looming over the horizon, with fans on the edge of their seats waiting for any info to get their mitts on—not least of all because the devs have promised to change up the style of its predecessors with the new follow-up. The devs tried...
What is Fortnite Rainbow Royale?
Epic Games has made it clear that Fortnite is a place of inclusion and positivity, welcoming anyone no matter who they are. To show that the company appreciates its LGBTQIA+ fans, Epic games hosts the Rainbow Royale, complete with free cosmetics and other special events through the end of the event and beyond. This year’s Rainbow Royale event has leaked early, showing some of the cosmetics.
LOUD’s sacy hits rank one in VALORANT EU ranked ladder
When it’s time for an international esports tournament, players from abroad are often quick to conquer the solo queue ladder. Recently, LOUD’s VALORANT player, Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi, did the same in Europe. The Brazilian competitor has climbed into first place in the VALORANT EU ranked ladder,...
How to get Umbrella Academy skins in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard
Cha-Cha, the time-travelling assassin from Umbrella Academy, is the latest crossover skin added to Call of Duty: Warzone in season five. The Dark Horse Comics classic turned Netflix series is the next in a long line of pop culture crossovers for the Call of Duty game. Cha-Cha now joins the likes of Ghostface, Rambo, Donnie Darko, Godzilla, and King Kong in Caldera and Fortune’s Keep.
DRX’s Deft hints at successful deferment of mandatory military service, could return to pro League in 2023
After rumors surrounding DRX AD carry Deft’s mandatory Korean military service had threatened the veteran’s future in professional League of Legends, the legendary ADC hinted at a possible return to the scene in 2023. In the latest episode of DRX’s self-published documentary series, “DRX Adventure,” Deft was shown...
Aurora go official ahead of IEM Rio Major Europe RMR
Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev, Aleksandr “KaiR0N-” Anashkin, Artem “RAiLWAY” Gradovich, Amin “sugaR” Azimov, Evgeny “delus1onn” Plottsov, and head coach Sergey “starix” Ischuk will carry on playing together after they earned a spot under the Aurora tag in the IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) via the open qualifiers.
What is the setting for Assassin’s Creed Mirage?
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is officially real, and it’s coming for players in the near future. The first title for the franchise since the massive Valhalla, Mirage has long been rumored to be a smaller, stealthier version of the Assassin’s Creed formula than the game has produced in its last several titles.
FPX adds analyst neilzinho and substitute rhyme to VALORANT division
FunPlus Phoenix has bolstered its VALORANT team with the addition of an analyst and substitute prior to Champions, the organization announced today. Former Gen.G player Emir “rhyme” Muminovic has joined the team as a substitute while former G2 Esports and DarkZero coach Neil “neilzinho” Finlay has been signed as an analyst for the European team.
Paper Rex’s Mindfreak unsure if they’re a ‘favorite’ at VALORANT Champions, despite second-place finish in Copenhagen
Paper Rex’s VALORANT division has once again returned to the international stage as Asia-Pacific’s representatives at VALORANT Champions. But Aaron “Mindfreak” Leonhart believes the team aren’t as well-prepared as they were for the previous event and shouldn’t be considered a favorite. In their opening...
Top 10 games releasing in September
There’s always an abundance of excellent titles to get excited for around this time of year. Franchises like FIFA and NBA 2K always release a banger every year for fans to get their mitts on. And, every year there’s always a diamond in the rough. New titles making...
Team Liquid reverse sweep CLG, eliminate them from LCS and Worlds contention
Silver Scrapes sounded for today’s LCS elimination match between Team Liquid and Counter Logic Gaming, which saw the former winning after a reverse sweep. With this loss, CLG are eliminated from the LCS Championship, while TL keep their hopes alive for a possible spot at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
Riot to implement 4-hour maintenance period for North America’s League and Teamfight Tactics servers at start of September
If you’re a late-night and early-morning League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics enjoyer, a mandatory gameplay break is in store for you later this week. Riot Games has notified all North American League and Teamfight Tactics players that between the hours of 2am CT to 6am CT on Thursday, Sept. 1, the servers will be down for maintenance. This maintenance period is being enforced while the developers “continue [their] global migration efforts to the cloud.”
Leviatán showcase new playstyle in stylish win over Team Liquid on day 1 of VCT Champions
After an incredibly close match between Paper Rex and EDward Gaming to start off the 2022 VCT Champions tournament, Group A continued with the second match of the day. Latin America’s Leviatán went head-to-head against EMEA’s Team Liquid. Though Leviatán has struggled against Liquid in the past,...
Better support than marksman? Ashe’s pick rate as support has eclipsed ADC for 5 straight League patches
Even though she’s typically an AD carry, Ashe has been picked more often in another role over the last five League of Legends patches. The Frost Archer has been prioritized as a support pick in solo queue since Patch 12.11, according to stats site LoLalytics.com. In Patch 12.16, which...
VCT Champions players to watch from each region
VALORANT teams from around the world have battled it out in online qualifiers and international LANs through the VALORANT Champions Tour to punch their tickets to the biggest event of the year in Istanbul, Turkey. After a year of meta shifts and roster swaps, 16 teams from seven different regions have come together to compete for the ultimate title at Champions.
How to play Blue/Red Dominaria United Limited Draft archetype
Izzet with the option to splash returns to top-tier status within the DMU Limited format. Spells matter once again within the Limited Draft format with the launch of Dominaria United, allowing players to use cheap Magic: The Gathering combat ticks, removal, and fetch spells to their advantage. Limited signpost Dominara...
