Gov. DeWine orders flags at half-staff for Overdose Awareness Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to fly half-staff Wednesday in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day. Flags will be lowered to honor the lives lost to overdose and to recognize and raise awareness. Gov. DeWine said both United States and Ohio Flags shall be...
Ohio State Highway Patrol focuses on impaired driving this Labor Day weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This Labor Day weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol advises drivers to travel safely. Troopers will concentrate their enforcement efforts on getting drunk drivers off Ohio's roads. The reporting window for Labor Day weekend is from Friday, September 2 at 12 a.m. through Monday, September 5...
