wbrz.com
BRPD officer allegedly held handcuffed woman captive; another accused of giving criminals police secrets
BATON ROUGE - A pair of police officers were arrested Thursday, just hours before a news conference where BRPD discussed multiple investigations into corruption at the department. WBRZ first reported on allegations that an officer was trading sensitive information to a drug dealer. The officer at the center of those...
wbrz.com
Photos: Collection of stuffed, exotic animals among stolen property recovered in Garden District raid
BATON ROUGE - Police found a myriad of mounted, exotic animals and several stolen vehicles at a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning after investigators linked the home to a massive theft in another parish. A mass of Baton Rouge police officers gathered around 10...
wbrz.com
Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from Tractor Supply
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
Heavy police presence in Baton Rouge stems from search for stolen items; 2 people arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy police presence on Camelia Avenue off Government Street in Baton Rouge due to a search for items allegedly stolen during a burglary of a deceased man’s home in East Feliciana Parish, according to officials. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after police found woman shot to death inside car on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for murder Thursday after police found a woman shot to death inside a car over the weekend. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rosalind Scott, 59, was found shot to death Aug. 28 in a vehicle parked along Glen Oaks Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m. that morning.
wbrz.com
Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup
BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme. During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.
wbrz.com
One dead after men got into shootout in front of Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after two men got into a shootout in the front yard of a home on Foster Road. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the home when two men pulled guns on each other, and one fired. The...
wbrz.com
Trove of stolen property recovered after raid at Garden District home; pair arrested in East Feliciana heist
BATON ROUGE - Police found several stolen vehicles at a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning after investigators linked the home to a massive theft in another parish. A mass of Baton Rouge police officers gathered around 10 a.m. outside the home on Camellia Avenue,...
wbrz.com
Person shot at popular Baton Rouge dog park; gunfire sent bystanders running
BATON ROUGE - The sound of gunfire had people scrambling for cover at the usually quiet Raising Cane's Dog Park Wednesday night. Eyewitnesses said it was a normal evening at the park, located along Dalrymple Drive just south of the Garden District, when people heard what they thought was fireworks around 7 p.m..
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
wbrz.com
Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway
PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway. A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
wbrz.com
Sheriff investigating how video of Ascension jail fight leaked onto social media
DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking into how surveillance video of a fight inside the Ascension Parish Jail made its way onto social media this week. "We feel that video was taken by an employee's cell phone, then sent to their friends, and one of his friends released it to a social media platform. After that happens, it go anywhere," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
wbrz.com
Three people injured after several-car pileup on LA-1
WHITE CASTLE - A part of Highway 1 was shut down Thursday morning due to a multi-vehicle pileup. Around 6:30 a.m., several agencies including State Police, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and fire departments responded to a crash on Highway 1 near Cora Road in White Castle. Six vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.
wbrz.com
BRPD officer resigned, facing criminal charges for cozy relationship with drug dealer
BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge Police officer resigned Wednesday and faces criminal charges after he allegedly exchanged information about open drug investigations with a confidential informant. WBRZ has been investigating the situation for two weeks since sources told the Investigative Unit BRPD officer Richmond Barrow had a cozy...
brproud.com
One killed in N. Sherwood Forest area crash, a second person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deadly crash in the North Sherwood Forest area claimed one person’s life and left a second person injured Wednesday (August 31) night, officials say. The crash reportedly occurred shortly before 9 p.m. within the 10400 block of White Oak Drive, which is...
wbrz.com
Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman with dementia; vehicle last seen in Franklin Parish
BATON ROUGE - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman with dementia reported missing Thursday afternoon. State Police said Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing when a family member went to check on her Thursday and discovered she was not at her home on Jefferson Woods Drive.
wbrz.com
Police investigating triple shooting near BR store plagued by gun violence in recent months
BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot along a stretch of road that's been the site of multiple deadly shootings in the past year. The latest was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Scotland Avenue and Sora Street, just north of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were shot and taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived.
wbrz.com
Three teens arrested in burglary ring; 17 stolen guns found inside Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - Three teenagers were arrested Sunday for a string of burglaries targeting gun stores and pawn shops in the capital area. Baton Rouge police officers told WBRZ three boys were taken into custody Sunday following an investigation into the string of break-ins. The most recent burglary reportedly happened Saturday night.
wbrz.com
Two wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in Livingston subdivision
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are seeking two suspects believed to be connected to the burglaries of four vehicles this past weekend. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported two masked subjects and their vehicle were seen on home surveillance early Saturday morning. The two allegedly stole money, electronics, clothing, and jewelry from four separate vehicles in the South Haven subdivision.
