dayton247now.com
Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
dayton247now.com
Narcan kits available as Ohio marks Overdose Awareness Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Overdoses in the Miami Valley remain very high but there is more help than ever today for those who need it and those offering. Larry Sexton, Montgomery County ADAMHS program coordinator, said the Dayton area was ground zero for the opioid epidemic in 2017 and, while he said there have been improvements there's still work to be done.
Richmond officer’s service lives on in organ donation
RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — An officer shot in the line of duty in Indiana has reached the end of her lengthy fight at Miami Valley Hospital. Her legacy of service will continue with the donation of her organs. Video provided by Premier Health shows fellow law enforcement officers lining the halls of Miami Valley Hospital […]
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police Officer Burton taken off life support
UPDATE: Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt says on Facebook that it was incorrectly reported earlier that Officer Burton had died. He had earlier in the day told reporters Burton had died. "At this time Officer Burton is still alive and surrounded by family," the chief wrote Thursday afternoon. A procession...
Dayton man sentenced for two homicides committed hours apart
Christopher Leon Smith, 31, used a handgun to shoot two men, injuring one and fatally shooting 34-year-old Brandon Harris, outside Rick's Jazz Lab on Lakeview Avenue in Dayton.
dayton247now.com
Dayton receives "All-American City" award for its police reform work
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton is in the spotlight, receiving the All-American City award. “The award gives recognition for the effort and the energy,” said Shannon Isom, a member of the working groups. The award is for the city’s police reform work. Something many others and...
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police Officer Burton inspires a community while she fights for her life
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Dayton 24/7 Now's Clara Faith was in Richmond, Indiana on Thursday to speak with members of the community. Community members told Clara that Officer Seara Burton's fight has inspired them all. Todd Handley, a Richmond resident, is a husband and a father to his one-year-old daughter,...
dayton247now.com
Dayton area's sole abortion clinic planning to close
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pro-Life activists were protesting in front the only abortion clinic in the Dayton area on Wednesday. Soon enough, they will no longer need to. “I’m feeling very good about it because I know many babies’ lives will be saved,” said Vivian Skovgard, a Pro-life activist.
dayton247now.com
Fairborn man accused of attempting to kidnap kindergartener, indicted on 3 charges
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of attempting to kidnap a kindergartener in Xenia was indicted on Wednesday, August 31. Reid Duran, 35, was indicted on three counts by a grand jury in Greene County on Wednesday, according to online court documents. The documents show that he was charged with one count attempted kidnapping, one count felonious assault, and one count of escape.
Logan County woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash
SHELBY COUNTY — A Logan County woman died Saturday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Shelby County. Vickie Neeld, 62, of Rushsylvania, was killed in the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on Morris Road Road, near State Route 274, in Jackson Township....
dayton247now.com
Central State University to hold Community Marketplace
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) - Central State University (CSU) will be hosting a free Community Marketplace for students, staff, and community residents. The marketplace provides free food for participants, all they need to bring is a bag or box to carry the items. “All food is free,” says CSU Extension Agriculture/Natural...
dayton247now.com
Award given to motorcyclist who survived crash wearing helmet
CLAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An award recognizing motorcycle riders who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet was presented to one rider on Wednesday. Motorcycle Ohio, a division of Ohio Traffic Safety Office is giving Julietta Lifka of Brookville a “Saved by the Helmet” award. This year alone, Lifka is the 19th recipient of this award, with 25 awards presented in 2021, according to Michele Piko, state program coordinator, Motorcycle Ohio.
Child found in Kettering reunited with family
The child is described as a 3-4-year-old white male wearing a diaper. He was located on Powhattan Place near Dorothy Lane, according to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department.
dayton247now.com
Xenia kicks off groundbreaking on new Warner Middle School
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Xenia Community Schools will hold a formal groundbreaking ceremony to begin building a new Warner Middle School on Thursday, September 8 at 12:00 p.m. “This project has been a long time coming, and we are incredibly excited to see real, physical change start to take place on the site,” said Dr. Gabriel Lofton, Superintendent. “We hope the community is as excited as we are about the possibilities for Xenia students that this facility will create, and this event is a great way to commemorate the beginning of this historic project.”
dayton247now.com
Free college finance programs offered by Dayton Metro Library
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Metro Library will be hosting free college prep and finance programs at numerous branches in September. The programs will help teen patrons prepare for life after high school, and they can work with educational professionals to set up a plan. Upcoming programs at the following...
dayton247now.com
Car wash chain expanding in Dayton region
MONROE, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Amid an influx of demand for automobiles in the region, residents will be pleased to find a new option for keeping their new, used and long-loved cars clean. A new million-dollar car wash is currently in development for the Dayton region. A Four Seasons...
Have you seen them? Police seek break-in suspects
According to the Vandalia Police Department, two unidentified men broke into a business on Poe Avenue before driving away in a black or dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country.
dayton247now.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-70 for hours in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Huber Heights Police say that roads have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed lanes along I-70, including all eastbound lanes for hours. A potential hazardous materials incident at the crash also prompted the closure of nearby Brandt Pike, police said. Police have not yet provided...
dayton247now.com
Beavercreek's Be Hope Church "Celebrates Recovery" on Overdose Awareness Day
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many organizations throughout the Miami Valley are using the day to spread awareness about substance usage. The second annual Heartbeat, Healing and Hope, Celebrate Recovery meeting was held at Beavercreek's Be Hope Church. There were 15 local inpatient and recovery organizations present to raise community awareness of overdoses.
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
