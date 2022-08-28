ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Andover

Water pressure issues in Andover has seen city officials enact a boil water advisory for central and eastern areas of the city.

The issues became apparent early Sunday morning, with a significant number of households finding themselves without water following a local shutoff.

The City of Andover has since said it's experiencing water pressure issues with its municipal system, and is advising people in the affected areas boil their water before consuming it.

KSTP reports that a equipment failure caused the water system to lose pressure, leading to the problems seen Sunday morning.

It's not clear at this time how long the advisory will be in effect.

