theadvocate.com
Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say
Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
theadvocate.com
Taxidermied animals, guns, cars uncovered during raid on Baton Rouge home, deputies say
A Baton Rouge pair was arrested after they were caught with thousands of dollars worth of items — including more than a dozen taxidermied exotic animals — believed to have been stolen from the home of a former East Feliciana coroner, the parish's sheriff's office said. East Feliciana...
Man arrested for Glen Oaks Drive homicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge detectives with the help of the U.S Marshals have arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened on Glen Oaks Drive Sunday, August 28. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the...
wbrz.com
BRPD officer allegedly held handcuffed woman captive; another accused of giving criminals police secrets
BATON ROUGE - A pair of police officers were arrested Thursday, just hours before a news conference where BRPD discussed multiple investigations into corruption at the department. WBRZ first reported on allegations that an officer was trading sensitive information to a drug dealer. The officer at the center of those...
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
wbrz.com
Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from Tractor Supply
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
Heavy police presence in Baton Rouge stems from search for stolen items; 2 people arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy police presence on Camelia Avenue off Government Street in Baton Rouge due to a search for items allegedly stolen during a burglary of a deceased man’s home in East Feliciana Parish, according to officials. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff...
wbrz.com
One dead after men got into shootout in front of Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after two men got into a shootout in the front yard of a home on Foster Road. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the home when two men pulled guns on each other, and one fired. The...
Domestic dispute ends in deadly shooting, investigators say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed during a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, according to emergency responders. The shooting happened on Foster Road near Comite Drive. According to EBRSO, two men had weapons, and one person was shot in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.
wbrz.com
Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup
BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme. During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.
theadvocate.com
Woman found in Hiawatha Street ditch died of health issues, not gunshots, police say
A Baton Rouge woman whose body was found in a ditch on Hiawatha Street actually died of a medical condition, Baton Rouge Police said — not from a gunshot wound, as they had first reported. In a statement released Wednesday, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said a death investigation performed...
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with seizure of weapons, drugs and message from Baker police chief
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department performed a traffic stop around 2 a.m. in the 2900 block of Wilson St. on Tuesday, August 29. At the conclusion of the investigation, Braxton Anderson, 28, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. During the...
brproud.com
Woman accused of attacking security guard arrested by APSO
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old woman was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) after she allegedly attacked a security officer. The sheriff’s office says APSO deputies were called to a health care facility and made contact with the suspect, Amy Elizabeth Hebert. According to APSO, Hebert became aggressive and hit a security guard. Hebert was physically subdued and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Thursday.
brproud.com
18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
Shooting near BR dog park started as fight, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting near a dog park in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police said it happened near the bathroom area of the Raising Cane’s Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive. According to BRPD,...
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
wbrz.com
Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway
PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway. A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigating shooting near dog park on Dalrymple, official says
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting injury Wednesday night near the Raising Cane's Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive, a spokesperson said. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a picnic table area near the park. One person was reported shot, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesman. The extent of...
wbrz.com
Sheriff investigating how video of Ascension jail fight leaked onto social media
DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking into how surveillance video of a fight inside the Ascension Parish Jail made its way onto social media this week. "We feel that video was taken by an employee's cell phone, then sent to their friends, and one of his friends released it to a social media platform. After that happens, it go anywhere," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Reserve school maintenance worker arrested after a discovery in girls’ bathroom
The students reported it to school officials, and the Sheriff's office was called.
