Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say

Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for Glen Oaks Drive homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge detectives with the help of the U.S Marshals have arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened on Glen Oaks Drive Sunday, August 28. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from Tractor Supply

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Domestic dispute ends in deadly shooting, investigators say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed during a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, according to emergency responders. The shooting happened on Foster Road near Comite Drive. According to EBRSO, two men had weapons, and one person was shot in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup

BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme. During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman accused of attacking security guard arrested by APSO

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old woman was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) after she allegedly attacked a security officer. The sheriff’s office says APSO deputies were called to a health care facility and made contact with the suspect, Amy Elizabeth Hebert. According to APSO, Hebert became aggressive and hit a security guard. Hebert was physically subdued and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Thursday.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting near BR dog park started as fight, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting near a dog park in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police said it happened near the bathroom area of the Raising Cane’s Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive. According to BRPD,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway

PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway. A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
PONCHATOULA, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff investigating how video of Ascension jail fight leaked onto social media

DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking into how surveillance video of a fight inside the Ascension Parish Jail made its way onto social media this week. "We feel that video was taken by an employee's cell phone, then sent to their friends, and one of his friends released it to a social media platform. After that happens, it go anywhere," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

