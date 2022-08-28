Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
AEW star leaving the company, contract not being renewed
Fightful Select reports that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish's contract. Fish made his debut on the October 6, 2021 episode of Dynamite. This would suggest that he has about a month left on his deal. Fish may have a landing spot in WWE because he recently had some...
Yardbarker
Top WWE star hints at bringing back his old entrance music
Drew McIntyre has talked about wanting to bring back his old 'Broken Dreams' theme song that he used during his first run in WWE. Days ahead of his scheduled bout against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in the UK, McIntyre has teased bringing back the song.
Alex Volkanovski sends a warning to Conor McGregor after the Irishman takes aim at Hasbulla: “You’ll have to go through me first”
Alex Volkanovski has issued an amusing warning to Conor McGregor after he took a shot at internet sensation Hasbulla. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s an unpredictable chap, especially when it comes to his social media activity. The Irishman rarely thinks twice about speaking his mind and even though he winds up deleting most of his messages, he still tends to get the essence of his point across for the world to see before doing so.
