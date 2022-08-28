Read full article on original website
BBC
Stephen Port murders: Families of victims receive Met pay-outs
The families of four men murdered by serial killer and rapist Stephen Port say they have been "caught off guard" by the Met Police announcing it has settled pay-outs with some of them. Port murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor between 2014-15 in east London. The...
BBC
Drug dealer jailed for teenager's death in Greenock
A teenage drug dealer convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
BBC
Milton Keynes murder trial hears accused did not want to use knife
A teenager accused of murdering a 16-year-old student told his trial he had not intended to use a knife . Ahmednur Nuur was stabbed in the back by Justice Will-Mamah, 18, near Milton Keynes College on 11 February. Mr Will-Mamah admits killing the teenager, but said he had taken a...
BBC
US Air Force employee in court after biker killed in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist due to careless driving. Matthew Day, 33, died after a crash at Southery, near Downham Market in Norfolk, on Friday. Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market, appeared at Westminster Magistrates'...
BBC
Child assaults: ‘If the police won’t do their job, we’ll do it for them’
Children as young as 11 have been subjected to brutal attacks by teenagers in a Lancashire town - with the assaults filmed and shared on social media. Victims' mothers say police aren't doing enough to stop the group and have taken matters into their own hands. The mother of one...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'
An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
BBC
Enyobeni Tavern toxicology report: Suggestions victims suffocated
A toxicology report into the deaths of 21 young South Africans at an East London tavern in June suggests they suffocated due to overcrowding, families of the victims say. The 21 collapsed and were found strewn on the floors of the Enyobeni tavern. Now, relatives are questioning the report's credibility...
BBC
Rowan Horrocks: South Yorkshire Police PC accused of rape
A South Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape. Rowan Horrocks, 26, of Rotherham, was a response officer with the force at the time of the alleged offences in November last year, police said. Appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Horrocks spoke...
BBC
'My daughter in wheelchair was abandoned by school taxis'
A mother has told the BBC her daughter has been left "abandoned" outside her high school in South Lanarkshire because of transport failures. The 11-year-old uses a wheelchair and is entitled to a taxi pick-up after each school day. But her mother Lisa Harland said she has only been picked...
BBC
Thames Valley Police officer given final warning over inappropriate touching
A police officer who inappropriately touched a female colleague has been given a final written warning. Thames Valley Police officer PC Hafeez Javeed came "extremely close" to being sacked after the incident, a police misconduct panel said. The panel watched CCTV evidence and heard from the colleague in question. It...
BBC
Scottish Conservative councillor charged over romance fraud
A former Scottish council leader has been charged in connection with an alleged romance fraud. East Dunbartonshire councillor, Andrew Polson, 50, was previously named in a separate civil court action by a woman who claimed he had breached her trust. In legal papers, the woman, 68, said Mr Polson had...
