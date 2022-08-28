ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Apecoin are set to make significant strides in 2022

The crypto world has seen better times since its recent popularity, but that has not dwindled the faith that crypto enthusiasts have in the industry. Amidst the bearish flow of the market, some people believe that the industry will rise again. With this in mind, Ethereum (ETH), Apecoin (APE), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three new coins geared to achieve maximum headways for their holders when the market gets back up.
Cardano Enthusiasts Are Disappointed With Crypto Exchange Coinbase — Here’s Why

By now, it’s pretty well established that the Cardano community eagerly awaits moving forward with the long-delayed Vasil upgrade. But U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is taking its sweet time getting ready for the upcoming hard fork, drawing substantial fire from ADA enthusiasts. Coinbase Yet To Update Cardano Nodes In...
Ethereum to $3,000? Analyst Envisions 80% Surge For ETH In September

ETH remains the people’s favourite amidst this persistent bear market, mainly due to its recent feats in network activity and the upcoming Merge. Despite the significant blows Ethereum has suffered from the bears—causing it to drop below $1,600—an analyst maintains confidence in his $3k price forecast. The...
Look Out For HUH Exchange (HUH), Solana (SOL) And Tron (TRX) In September 2022

HUH Exchange (HUH) The HUH Network (HUH) is an EVM-compatible base layer blockchain that supports smart contracts and DApps. Because of its EVM compatibility, projects from other EVM-compatible blockchains can be easily ported over to the HUH Network (HUH). The HUH Network (HUH) uses the HUH Token (HUH) as its native cryptocurrency, and it has speedy transactions at meager costs, thanks to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.
Futures Trading on WhiteBIT: Complete Guide

Trading futures contracts in the area of cryptocurrency is considered one of the most fruitful ways to gain significant income on crypto, effective risk management, and more. Futures trading is available on not that many platforms due to the complex nature of its implementation. However, WhiteBIT has recently launched trading...
Bitcoin Key Whale Addresses Skyrocket To 6-Month High Despite Bearish Sentiments

Bitcoin (BTC) saw some new lows in August and several other crypto assets. Notwithstanding, despite the recent blows the asset has suffered of late, it appears BTC accumulation trends are looking favourable. The number of BTC key whale addresses has seen a massive growth. BTC key whale addresses have surged...
Aada Finance Announces The Launch Date Of Its Lending And Borrowing App On Cardano

Aada Finance, a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, announced the launch of the long-awaited Aada Finance V1 on the Cardano mainnet. According to the team, the release is scheduled for September 13, 2022, after months of public testnet. Upon launch, Aada V1 will become the first lending and borrowing protocol to launch on the Cardano mainnet.
Mt. Gox Creditors Debunk Rumours Of An Imminent Massive BTC Dump

Several Mt. Gox creditors have dispelled rumours of a plan by the exchange to release a considerable stash of Bitcoins owed to creditors later this month, potentially leading to a massive dump on the cryptocurrency. In the past week, crypto Twitter and other social media spaces have been awash with...
Bitcoin Could Spring Past $25,000 As Short-Term Hodlers Increase Holdings

After enduring a two-month-long consolidation alongside lacklustre on-chain activity, Bitcoin recoiled upon tapping the $25,000 resistance level on August 15, once more affirming to bulls that there was still a lot of work to be done. In the past ten days, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has been on...
