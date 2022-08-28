ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Democrats’ increasing disregard for democracy

Progressive Democrats, including President Biden, constantly complain about threats to democracy. And yet, they are more than willing to disregard the democratic process if that’s what it takes to get their way. Biden’s half-trillion-dollar student loan “forgiveness” overreach is the latest and most egregious example. Progressives...
Reason.com

Three Reforms to Protect Democracy from Election Denialism

The acute crisis confronting American democracy right now is caused by a movement within one of the nation's two major political parties. This movement is appropriately called "election denialism"—meaning that its adherents are willing to deny the lawfully determined outcome of an election if their candidate is the one who lost. The election denialist movement within the Republican Party, led by former president Donald Trump, is seeking to gain control over the institutions and procedures that determine the outcome of future elections. If election denialists prevail in this effort at taking control, self-government—whether one calls it "republicanism" or "democracy"—will no longer be possible. Ultimately, self-government depends on the lawfully determined winners of elections taking office based on those electoral results, and election denialism strikes at the heart of that most basic premise.
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

50 House Democrats and Republicans demand Biden release text of any Iran nuclear deal: Lawmakers raise alarm that U.S. will weaken sanctions on terrorist funding as talks accelerate

A bipartisan group of members of Congress raised fears on Thursday that a new nuclear deal with Iran will weaken sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and open the door to Russia playing a role in the country's atomic program. In a letter to the White House, 50 Republicans...
Reason.com

Freedom Was Giving Us Prosperity and Full Bellies. Political Leaders Squandered What We Had.

The good news is that Ukraine, a breadbasket country for much of the world, is shipping food again. This has nudged global food prices off highs that put sufficient calories out of the reach of too many people. The bad news is that supply chains remain disrupted, Russia's invasion of its neighbor still plays havoc with grain and energy markets, and food remains too expensive. Wealthy countries foresee hard times, and the outlook is worse for others who, until recently, were climbing out of poverty and hunger.
Grist

The most influential calculation in US climate policy is way off, study finds

The United States doesn’t have any federal laws that say electric utilities have to switch to carbon-free power. We don’t yet have any national rules mandating the sale of electric vehicles or plans to phase out oil and gas drilling. Despite years of talk about a tax on carbon, we don’t have that either. What we do have, when it comes to regulations that address climate change, is a decidedly duller but still effective tool called the social cost of carbon, or SCC.
Vox

Reviving the case for reparations

The conversation about reparations for slavery started not long after slavery ended. More than 150 years later, reparations for slavery, Jim Crow, and ongoing racial discrimination still do not have broad popular support — but activists are keeping the age-old conversation alive. The Democratic primaries for the 2020 election...
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
Reason.com

The Biden Administration Is Taking From the Poor and Giving to the Rich

If you had any doubts that those in power have dropped the pretense of fighting for the working class, you can dispense with them after President Joe Biden administration's latest concessions to the laptop class. From student loan forgiveness to subsidies for people who drive pricey electric cars and profitable semiconductor company CEOs, this administration is working hard to shower its friends with handouts paid for by hardworking lower-wage Americans.
Reason.com

Restoring the Guardrails of Democracy: A Libertarian View

The events leading up to Inauguration Day 2021 posed a stress test for America's republican institutions, and we need to be ready should more such tests follow. In particular, proposals to overhaul the nation's electoral institutions should be judged in the light of the lessons of that brush with constitutional extremity. Reforms that shore up what we now can see as critical weaknesses deserve high priority; reforms irrelevant to these dangers might well go to the back burner, if not be set aside for now; and proposals that would actually create new risks of constitutional crisis are unlikely to be right for the moment.
