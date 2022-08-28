Read full article on original website
Democrats’ increasing disregard for democracy
Progressive Democrats, including President Biden, constantly complain about threats to democracy. And yet, they are more than willing to disregard the democratic process if that’s what it takes to get their way. Biden’s half-trillion-dollar student loan “forgiveness” overreach is the latest and most egregious example. Progressives...
Opinion: I Won’t Have Nazis, Klansmen, or Insurrectionist Apologists in My House
In the years leading up to the 2020 election, I’d reconnected with my conservative cousin. We’d had a falling out based on some family drama, and it was nice to put that behind us.
Not Everything Bad is "Anti-Democratic" - and that which is Democratic isn't Always Good
In a recent Bloomberg column, my George Mason University colleague Tyler Cowen - a prominent economist - warns against the growing tendency to conflate "democracy" with good and just policy, and describe anything we oppose as "anti-democratic":. One of the most disturbing trends in current discourse is the misuse of...
Three Reforms to Protect Democracy from Election Denialism
The acute crisis confronting American democracy right now is caused by a movement within one of the nation's two major political parties. This movement is appropriately called "election denialism"—meaning that its adherents are willing to deny the lawfully determined outcome of an election if their candidate is the one who lost. The election denialist movement within the Republican Party, led by former president Donald Trump, is seeking to gain control over the institutions and procedures that determine the outcome of future elections. If election denialists prevail in this effort at taking control, self-government—whether one calls it "republicanism" or "democracy"—will no longer be possible. Ultimately, self-government depends on the lawfully determined winners of elections taking office based on those electoral results, and election denialism strikes at the heart of that most basic premise.
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Opinion: Christian conservatives are pushing young people away from faith.
Religious Icon(Stock-free.org) Millennials and Gen-Z are rejecting the faiths of their parents in record numbers. Reports from all over the western world show a marked increase in the rate of Atheism all across America and Europe. The new generations just don't hold the same relationships with religion that their parents and grandparents did.
50 House Democrats and Republicans demand Biden release text of any Iran nuclear deal: Lawmakers raise alarm that U.S. will weaken sanctions on terrorist funding as talks accelerate
A bipartisan group of members of Congress raised fears on Thursday that a new nuclear deal with Iran will weaken sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and open the door to Russia playing a role in the country's atomic program. In a letter to the White House, 50 Republicans...
Poll: Black Americans see racism as a persistent challenge, and few say the country's racial reckoning has brought change
Two-thirds of Black Americans say that recent increased focus on race and racial inequality in the US has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.
FOXBusiness
Biden’s energy secretary showed ‘utter lack of understanding’ about oil market: Expert
On "Mornings with Maria," Monday, The Schork Group co-founder and principal Stephen Schork ripped White House Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for telling domestic oil producers to stop exports and build up their inventory, arguing the secretary's comments showed an "utter lack of understanding" about how the global oil market works.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration tells Supreme Court to pass on birthright citizenship case
President Joe Biden's administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday not to take up a case regarding citizenship rights for American Samoans despite advocates who say it would give the high court a chance to undo decades of precedent that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor have decried as racist.
Freedom Was Giving Us Prosperity and Full Bellies. Political Leaders Squandered What We Had.
The good news is that Ukraine, a breadbasket country for much of the world, is shipping food again. This has nudged global food prices off highs that put sufficient calories out of the reach of too many people. The bad news is that supply chains remain disrupted, Russia's invasion of its neighbor still plays havoc with grain and energy markets, and food remains too expensive. Wealthy countries foresee hard times, and the outlook is worse for others who, until recently, were climbing out of poverty and hunger.
Many Black Americans disappointed in lack of progress on racial inequality following George Floyd’s death: survey
Last October, the Pew Research Center surveyed more than 3,000 Black Americans on their place in U.S. society. Recently published findings from the survey found a shift in attitude toward the national attention on racial inequality following the death of George Floyd. The findings show that 65 percent of respondents...
The most influential calculation in US climate policy is way off, study finds
The United States doesn’t have any federal laws that say electric utilities have to switch to carbon-free power. We don’t yet have any national rules mandating the sale of electric vehicles or plans to phase out oil and gas drilling. Despite years of talk about a tax on carbon, we don’t have that either. What we do have, when it comes to regulations that address climate change, is a decidedly duller but still effective tool called the social cost of carbon, or SCC.
Vox
Reviving the case for reparations
The conversation about reparations for slavery started not long after slavery ended. More than 150 years later, reparations for slavery, Jim Crow, and ongoing racial discrimination still do not have broad popular support — but activists are keeping the age-old conversation alive. The Democratic primaries for the 2020 election...
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
MSNBC
Dems inciting resentment over student loan forgiveness is unforgivably cowardly
At this point there’s no disputing that Democrats spend about as much time appealing to Republicans as they spend trying to please those who actually voted for them. Democrats’ trying to please Republicans is an even more dangerous game than it typically is. President Joe Biden’s forgiving up...
College-loan forgiveness plan reveals Biden’s constitutional cynicism
In 1987, President Reagan reached a milestone in sending to Congress the first trillion-dollar budget. The size of it caused intense debate in Congress over the debt load, but an eventual “consensus” budget was reached. What is shocking today is not simply the size of the more than...
The Biden Administration Is Taking From the Poor and Giving to the Rich
If you had any doubts that those in power have dropped the pretense of fighting for the working class, you can dispense with them after President Joe Biden administration's latest concessions to the laptop class. From student loan forgiveness to subsidies for people who drive pricey electric cars and profitable semiconductor company CEOs, this administration is working hard to shower its friends with handouts paid for by hardworking lower-wage Americans.
Restoring the Guardrails of Democracy: A Libertarian View
The events leading up to Inauguration Day 2021 posed a stress test for America's republican institutions, and we need to be ready should more such tests follow. In particular, proposals to overhaul the nation's electoral institutions should be judged in the light of the lessons of that brush with constitutional extremity. Reforms that shore up what we now can see as critical weaknesses deserve high priority; reforms irrelevant to these dangers might well go to the back burner, if not be set aside for now; and proposals that would actually create new risks of constitutional crisis are unlikely to be right for the moment.
