BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
BBC
Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears
A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
BBC
Milton Keynes murder trial hears accused did not want to use knife
A teenager accused of murdering a 16-year-old student told his trial he had not intended to use a knife . Ahmednur Nuur was stabbed in the back by Justice Will-Mamah, 18, near Milton Keynes College on 11 February. Mr Will-Mamah admits killing the teenager, but said he had taken a...
BBC
West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead
A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
Washington Examiner
News anchor Neena Pacholke dead at 27 as tragic cause of death revealed
A morning news anchor in Wisconsin died suddenly over the weekend. WAOW News 9’s Neena Pacholke died Saturday in an apparent suicide, leaving friends, family, and colleagues shocked. She was 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many...
BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper
A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
BBC
Saudi Arabia investigates girls' orphanage beating video
Saudi authorities say they have opened an investigation after videos posted online appeared to show security forces beating teenage girls at an orphanage. In the unverified footage, police and officials in plainclothes are purportedly seen raiding the Social Education House in Khamis Mushait. One official seems to drag a screaming...
BBC
Drug dealer jailed for teenager's death in Greenock
A teenage drug dealer convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a...
BBC
Maidstone family broken by baby death, inquest told
A woman whose baby died three days after she was born has said the family has been left "broken". Elana Sala, from Maidstone, spoke on the first day of an inquest into the death of her daughter Rosanna Matthews. Rosanna was born on 20 November 2020 at Tunbridge Wells Hospital....
BBC
Child assaults: ‘If the police won’t do their job, we’ll do it for them’
Children as young as 11 have been subjected to brutal attacks by teenagers in a Lancashire town - with the assaults filmed and shared on social media. Victims' mothers say police aren't doing enough to stop the group and have taken matters into their own hands. The mother of one...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'
An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
BBC
Rowan Horrocks: South Yorkshire Police PC accused of rape
A South Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape. Rowan Horrocks, 26, of Rotherham, was a response officer with the force at the time of the alleged offences in November last year, police said. Appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Horrocks spoke...
BBC
Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death
Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
BBC
Leroy Venner: Murder charge over head injuries death
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was found with serious head injuries at a house. Leroy Venner, 53 and from Toxteth, died in hospital after being discovered by Merseyside Police officers at a property on Belmont Drive in Anfield, Liverpool, on 27 July.
BBC
Murdered man's brother praises support of Suffolk bleed control kits
The brother of a murdered man has praised the local community for supporting the installation of anti-bleeding kits. Paul Stansby's charity, Be Lucky Anti-Crime Foundation, plans to install 42 kits in Ipswich and nearby areas. The charity has installed 11 kits so far, with the Suffolk initiative expanding to have...
BBC
Dancing Ledge coasteering death: No criminal charges sought
No criminal charges will be sought over a man's death during a coasteering trip on Dorset's Jurassic Coast. Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019. He had been taking part in the group activity,...
BBC
Lake District mountain rescuer warns of more fatalities
The number of people dying in accidents on the Lake District's mountains and waters will rise, a rescuer has warned. There have been 26 deaths so far this year compared to 12 in 2019, the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said. Association chairman Richard Warren said there would...
BBC
Park Royal: Tube track car crash victim was 33-year-old beautician
A woman who died when the Range Rover she was a passenger in crashed through a barrier and on to Tube tracks in London was a 33-year-old beautician who was born in Baghdad, an inquest heard. Yagmur Ozden was killed when the car hit a Tesla, parked in a dealership...
