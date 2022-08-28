ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown

Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears

A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead

A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper

A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
BROOKLYN, NY
BBC

Saudi Arabia investigates girls' orphanage beating video

Saudi authorities say they have opened an investigation after videos posted online appeared to show security forces beating teenage girls at an orphanage. In the unverified footage, police and officials in plainclothes are purportedly seen raiding the Social Education House in Khamis Mushait. One official seems to drag a screaming...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drug dealer jailed for teenager's death in Greenock

A teenage drug dealer convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Maidstone family broken by baby death, inquest told

A woman whose baby died three days after she was born has said the family has been left "broken". Elana Sala, from Maidstone, spoke on the first day of an inquest into the death of her daughter Rosanna Matthews. Rosanna was born on 20 November 2020 at Tunbridge Wells Hospital....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'

An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rowan Horrocks: South Yorkshire Police PC accused of rape

A South Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape. Rowan Horrocks, 26, of Rotherham, was a response officer with the force at the time of the alleged offences in November last year, police said. Appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Horrocks spoke...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death

Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leroy Venner: Murder charge over head injuries death

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was found with serious head injuries at a house. Leroy Venner, 53 and from Toxteth, died in hospital after being discovered by Merseyside Police officers at a property on Belmont Drive in Anfield, Liverpool, on 27 July.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murdered man's brother praises support of Suffolk bleed control kits

The brother of a murdered man has praised the local community for supporting the installation of anti-bleeding kits. Paul Stansby's charity, Be Lucky Anti-Crime Foundation, plans to install 42 kits in Ipswich and nearby areas. The charity has installed 11 kits so far, with the Suffolk initiative expanding to have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dancing Ledge coasteering death: No criminal charges sought

No criminal charges will be sought over a man's death during a coasteering trip on Dorset's Jurassic Coast. Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019. He had been taking part in the group activity,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Lake District mountain rescuer warns of more fatalities

The number of people dying in accidents on the Lake District's mountains and waters will rise, a rescuer has warned. There have been 26 deaths so far this year compared to 12 in 2019, the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said. Association chairman Richard Warren said there would...
ACCIDENTS

