Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO