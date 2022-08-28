Read full article on original website
RideTheLightning
3d ago
Married Stephanie for the power and money. Uses that power to fire somebody he wants to replace with his friend. So far him being better than Vince with Vince stepped down is proven people wrong.
Reply(2)
4
Bev Montgomery
3d ago
I just hope he gets roman reigns and his 2 goons off to being better lot of people don't care to watch wwe anymore cuz of roman reigns and 2 goons...it's getting very old...
Reply
4
Related
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Arrested After Teasing Return To The Company
It seems that a former WWE star has found himself in some legal trouble as PWInsider is reporting that Patrick Clark, known to NXT fans as Velveteen Dream, was arrested in Florida on 8/26 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This is the second time that Patrick Clark was arrested in...
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return
Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Gets Married
It looks like love is in the air for a WWE Hall of Famer as TMZ is reporting that Nikki Bella recently married her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in an intimate ceremony in Paris. According to the report the wedding took place in front of a small group of friends and family.
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Wants To Talk With Her Boss Following Controversial End To WWE Raw
Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last night on "WWE Raw," winning the namesake tournament that has been contested over the last few weeks for the vacant titles. Meanwhile, on the losing team, Dakota Kai, who returned to WWE at SummerSlam in July, has called out management following the controversial ending to the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Security Confisticates Sasha Banks Sign During WWE Raw
Despite being widely recognized as one of the pre-eminent performers of the last decade, Sasha Banks has dealt with her fair share of detractors – many of whom have been critical of her tendency to occasionally botch moves inside the ring. One such fan sat in the front row...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR: Malakai Black Requests AEW Release
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. According to a report from Xero News, AEW superstar Malakai Black has asked for and been granted his release from the company. The report, which is unconfirmed at this time, also mentions that 3 other superstars have...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday. Strowman was let go by WWE a year...
Yardbarker
Ric Flair says Randy Savage never got over Elizabeth's death, he wasn't the same guy in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the night he regained the WWF Championship from Macho Man Randy Savage in a match that took place at a live event in Hersey, PA. The finish of the match had to be done twice because Vince McMahon did not like the finish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on The Bloodline Getting a New Member
In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of WWE promoting NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. According to earlier reports, it was believed that he would be pushed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as this month.
wrestlinginc.com
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw
Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Says Current WWE Star Will Be “One Of The Greatest”
AJ Styles has faced off against some of the biggest names in the business throughout his career, and recently he’s been clashing with Austin Theory at WWE live events. Austin Theory and AJ Styles have had their differences in the past, but recently The Phenomenal One praised Mr. Money in the Bank during an appearance on The Bump.
PWMania
Darby Allin Paid $12,000 to Get Out of a Contract So He Could Sign With AEW
Darby Allin recently appeared on the DDP Snake Pit podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Joining AEW: “At the time, I was signed with another little promotion. The moment I heard Cody [Rhodes] was interested, long story short, I paid $12,000 to get out of my contract. I took a loan out and I remember I used to hit Cody up like every day, just blow his phone up, and he would never really answer.”
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Believes Raw Match Was Unnecessary
"WWE Raw" kicked off with a tag team match this week, as Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles were defeated by Finn Balor and Damian Priest rather than the traditional promo segment that normally starts the show. However, even though the encounter saw four of WWE's top stars in action, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas admitted he "thought the match was unnecessary, believe it or not, to start the show."
wrestlinginc.com
Shayna Baszler Addresses Ronda Rousey's Relationship With The WWE Universe
Shayna Baszler has shed some light on Ronda Rousey's relationship with the WWE Universe. Baszler and Rousey are longtime friends. They were training partners at the Glendale Fighting Club MMA gym, and they're now top stars in the "WWE SmackDown" women's division. But while Baszler is generally seen as a stellar "NXT" talent who's been largely misused on the main roster, Rousey has a more complicated relationship with WWE fans. When she first surfaced as a member of the WWE roster back in early 2018, Rousey was largely embraced by the audience. As time went on, however, Rousey started hearing boos, despite being presented as a babyface.
Comments / 8