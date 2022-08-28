ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
rentonreporter.com

Renton man killed in single-vehicle crash in Auburn

A Renton man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash that led to a brush fire on State Route 167 in Auburn on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Washington State Patrol. Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a brush fire on SR 167 just north of 37th Street Northwest in Auburn around 3:40 p.m. Aug. 28. Firefighters arrived on the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be a single-vehicle crash.
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood, WA
Crime & Safety
Lakewood, WA
Accidents
City
Lakewood, WA
Mccleary, WA
Crime & Safety
Grays Harbor County, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grays Harbor County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
City
Mccleary, WA
City
Elma, WA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured by Vehicle in SeaTac

SeaTac, WA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Monday night, Aug. 29, in the 18600 block of International Boulevard in the city of SeaTac. Calls to 911 were received at approximately 11:00 p.m. regarding a vehicle vs pedestrian incident. Puget Sound firefighters, SeaTac and Burien Police officers, along with the sheriff’s department arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian in serious condition. The unidentified pedestrian was then transported by Medic One to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATAC, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 of 2 burglary suspects shot by Parkland homeowner

PARKLAND, Wash. — A burglary suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by a Parkland homeowner early Thursday. Two burglars were at a home in a neighborhood at First Avenue South and 146th Street South, near Pacific Avenue South, when the resident opened fire, striking one of them, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss Jr.
PARKLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#Wsp#The News Tribune
KXRO.com

Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital

A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Chronicle

Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft

• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
CENTRALIA, WA
KXRO.com

Grays Harbor Drug Task Force bust takes drugs off streets

This week the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force (GHDTF) served a search warrant on a suspect that was found to be supplying illegal drugs to Grays Harbor residents. The local GHDTF features detectives from the Aberdeen and Hoquiam police departments as well as the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Search For Fatal Hit And Run Driver – Have You Seen This Car?

On Monday August 15th, 80-year-old Patricia Oman was taking her evening walk along Broadway in the Lowell neighborhood when she was reportedly struck by a vehicle which did not stay at the scene. She was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition and according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner passed away from blunt force injuries on Friday August 19th. Today the Everett Police Department released the following information on social media.
EVERETT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, August 29, 2022

On 08/29/2022 5:53 p.m. in the 1000 Blk Plum St SE, police arrested Jeremiah Eli Malham, 29, on suspicion of malicious mischief in the second degree. On 08/29/2022 5:53 p.m. in the 1000 Blk Plum St SE, police arrested Jeremiah Eli Malham, 29, on suspicion of 1) third-degree assault, and 2) theft in the third-degree- shoplifting.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy