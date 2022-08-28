Read full article on original website
Related
rentonreporter.com
Two reported dead in fiery car crash in the Cascade-Fairwood area
At approximately 5:47 pm on Aug 27, Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at SE 186th St & 140th Ave SE. Upon arrival, responders realized the incident was a 2-vehicle accident with a vehicle and telephone pole on fire and two people trapped. The fire...
Chronicle
19-Year-Old Rochester Woman To Possibly Face Criminal Charges Resulting From Rollover Crash in Salkum Last Week
Disclaimer: The video linked in this story contains graphic footage of a vehicle accident. Viewer discretion is advised. Please note this video has been censored to fit community guidelines. Law enforcement plans to refer negligent driving and minor in possession of alcohol charges against a 19-year-old Rochester woman who was...
Thurston deputies searching for teen; truck found with blood inside and cell phone smashed
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday night, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for a 17-year-old missing under “suspicious circumstances.”. Deputies are looking for Gabriel Davies, whom they said left his Olympia home at 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but never arrived.
rentonreporter.com
Renton man killed in single-vehicle crash in Auburn
A Renton man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash that led to a brush fire on State Route 167 in Auburn on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Washington State Patrol. Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a brush fire on SR 167 just north of 37th Street Northwest in Auburn around 3:40 p.m. Aug. 28. Firefighters arrived on the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be a single-vehicle crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man found dead in bushes after sounds of gunfire in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man who died from an apparent gunshot wound was found in some bushes in Tacoma Thursday morning. At 7:44 a.m., Tacoma Fire Department medics were called to the 2000 block of East Wright Avenue for a report of someone in the bushes who was not moving.
Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured by Vehicle in SeaTac
SeaTac, WA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Monday night, Aug. 29, in the 18600 block of International Boulevard in the city of SeaTac. Calls to 911 were received at approximately 11:00 p.m. regarding a vehicle vs pedestrian incident. Puget Sound firefighters, SeaTac and Burien Police officers, along with the sheriff’s department arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian in serious condition. The unidentified pedestrian was then transported by Medic One to Harborview Medical Center.
School bus in Lewis County destroyed by fire ignited in dry grass
The simple act of backing up resulted in a fire that destroyed a school bus in the Lewis County city of Toledo on Tuesday. Bus driver William Blankenship had dropped off all his riders. While he was turning around on Classe Road, he needed to back up the bus. As...
1 of 2 burglary suspects shot by Parkland homeowner
PARKLAND, Wash. — A burglary suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by a Parkland homeowner early Thursday. Two burglars were at a home in a neighborhood at First Avenue South and 146th Street South, near Pacific Avenue South, when the resident opened fire, striking one of them, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXRO.com
Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital
A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
1 Victim Struck by Gunfire in Daytime Auburn Shooting
Auburn, WA: A victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound by Auburn Police officers responding to a call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, near I Street NE and 22nd Street NE in the city of Auburn. According to APD’s press release of the...
q13fox.com
Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
35-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle crash was reported in Auburn early Sunday. The officials stated that a man was killed in a rollover crash at northbound State Route 167 north of 37th Street. According to the Troopers, the 35-year-old driver of the car was traveling at a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
Relative of man killed by Tacoma Police told officers the victim wanted to ‘shoot police’
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 28, when a suspect died after firing at police. At 2:01 p.m. Tacoma PD officers were dispatched to a home at 6700 block of S Monroe St to reports of an assault. The caller told...
q13fox.com
Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has been found safe over a day after a Missing Indigenous Person Alert went out for her. Washington State Patrol said a 39-year-old was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers say she...
Chronicle
Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft
• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor Drug Task Force bust takes drugs off streets
This week the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force (GHDTF) served a search warrant on a suspect that was found to be supplying illegal drugs to Grays Harbor residents. The local GHDTF features detectives from the Aberdeen and Hoquiam police departments as well as the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Search For Fatal Hit And Run Driver – Have You Seen This Car?
On Monday August 15th, 80-year-old Patricia Oman was taking her evening walk along Broadway in the Lowell neighborhood when she was reportedly struck by a vehicle which did not stay at the scene. She was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition and according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner passed away from blunt force injuries on Friday August 19th. Today the Everett Police Department released the following information on social media.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 29, 2022
On 08/29/2022 5:53 p.m. in the 1000 Blk Plum St SE, police arrested Jeremiah Eli Malham, 29, on suspicion of malicious mischief in the second degree. On 08/29/2022 5:53 p.m. in the 1000 Blk Plum St SE, police arrested Jeremiah Eli Malham, 29, on suspicion of 1) third-degree assault, and 2) theft in the third-degree- shoplifting.
insideedition.com
Washington Fire and Rescue Crews Retrieve Body of Hang Glider From Tree
A Washington State hang glider was found dead in a tree on Sunday, according to local reports. The Eastside Fire and Rescue crew responded to a 911 call — initially reported as a paraglider but was confirmed to be a fixed-wing hang glider, according to the fire department. The...
Comments / 0