Written by: Nate Comp (@NathanComp1) We will kick off the beginning of each game week with a deeper dive into the stats for Indiana’s upcoming matchup. Typically, we will keep this Indiana focused; however, with no data to go off entering week one, I decided to take a look into the opponent for this week, Illinois. Illinois was one of the few teams that had a week zero matchup. While the opponent was an outmatched Wyoming squad, let’s see what we can take away from their first week on tape.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO