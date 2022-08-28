Read full article on original website
Hoosier’s Offense is Ready to Roll 8 or 9 Receivers Deep
The Hoosiers dove into the transfer portal this spring picking up talented wide receivers Andison Coby, Cam Camper, and Emery Simmons. New Offensive Coordinator Walt Bell said that he is ready to play eight or nine different receivers under the lights on Friday. “Overall, we will definitely play eight guys....
Keys to a Hoosier Win Over the Illini Friday Night
The Indiana Hoosiers will exit their offseason slumber this coming Saturday when they take on the Fighting Illini this Friday night in Bloomington. Spirits are high for Indiana’s chances against Illinois and for the whole season, but for Friday night to go well, there will have to be a few things go really right. Let’s take a look at some keys to victory for the Hoosiers.
IU Announces Football Game Day Enhancements for 2022 Season
Bloomington, Indiana – Indiana Football fans can expect to see plenty of improvements in and around Memorial Stadium when the 2022 season kicks off Friday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. against Illinois. From new LED stadium lights to new merchandise to a new family friendly area, a series of changes have been made that Hoosiers fans can look forward to this fall.
Know Your Opponent: Illinois Fighting Illini
Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) National Titles: Five (1914, 1919, 1923, 1927, 1951) Conference Titles: 15 (most recently in 2001) Passing: Tommy DeVito – 27 of 37 for 194 yards with two touchdowns. Rushing: Chase Brown – 19 carries for 151 yards with two touchdowns. Receiving: Pat Bryant...
Inside the Numbers: Week One vs Illinois
Written by: Nate Comp (@NathanComp1) We will kick off the beginning of each game week with a deeper dive into the stats for Indiana’s upcoming matchup. Typically, we will keep this Indiana focused; however, with no data to go off entering week one, I decided to take a look into the opponent for this week, Illinois. Illinois was one of the few teams that had a week zero matchup. While the opponent was an outmatched Wyoming squad, let’s see what we can take away from their first week on tape.
