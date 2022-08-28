ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday

It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer

Alabama Football is expected to feature a strong defense once again in 2022. But head coach Nick Saban recently revealed the truth on former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred to Arkansas after last season, per Tide Illustrated. “He’s (Sanders) a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said. “Played extremely well for […] The post Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback

The New Orleans Saints cut 2021 fourth-round pick Ian Book ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. While he's off the team for now, the former Notre Dame quarterback is reportedly viewed as a practice squad target if he clears waivers later this week. After an outstanding collegiate career with the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
The Spun

Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
LINCOLN, NE

