Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer
Alabama Football is expected to feature a strong defense once again in 2022. But head coach Nick Saban recently revealed the truth on former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred to Arkansas after last season, per Tide Illustrated. “He’s (Sanders) a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said. “Played extremely well for […] The post Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Finebaum blasts Marcus Freeman for comments on Ohio State spread
It’s game week for one of the biggest games on the Week 1 schedule. Notre Dame and Ohio State face off on Saturday, and Marcus Freeman made waves Monday when he acknowledged the 17.5-point spread. Tuesday, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum blasted Freeman for using that number as motivation.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
The Saints Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints cut 2021 fourth-round pick Ian Book ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. While he's off the team for now, the former Notre Dame quarterback is reportedly viewed as a practice squad target if he clears waivers later this week. After an outstanding collegiate career with the...
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
NCAA approves big change to college football transfer portal
A big change is coming to the college football transfer portal as the NCAA has announced the introduction of so-called transfer windows. The new changes will affect how often players can go from one school to another without penalty, while another major rule change was voted down. The approved ...
